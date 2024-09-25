Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Queen has personally backed The Independent’s campaign to build a safe refuge for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Camilla has been a long supporter of women escaping abusive partners and a vocal critic of violence within the home.

In a major intervention, she has now made a substantial private donation to the innovative Brick by Brick appeal, raising money for a safe, secure home for domestic abuse survivors.

The Independent has teamed up with charity Refuge to raise £300,000 which will create a haven for women, their children and any pets.

The Queen responded after Dame Joanna Lumley appealed to the nation to “be a brick and buy a brick”. Each £15 donation buys a brick and work has already started on the foundations, thanks to The Independent’s generous readers.

A monumental £100,750 has already been raised, but more is needed to complete the project.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

An adviser to the monarch said she would “take a keen interest as the plans evolve” and described such safe spaces as “vital in providing a lifeline to those at their lowest ebb”.

Queen Camilla has been a long supporter of women escaping abusive partners ( Getty )

As thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, one woman is turned away every two hours from a refuge due to lack of space or capacity.

Since the campaign launched 10 days ago, The Independent has reported on the plight of numerous women trapped in terrifying relationships with nowhere to turn.

Among them was *Esther, who was held hostage for a week by her abuser, and Emma Armstrong whose partner repeatedly threatened revenge porn if she left.

BBC star Victoria Derbyshire described how her father used to beat her mother - at one point breaking her ribs - as well as throwing boiling soup over the presenter when she was a child.

Camilla has put domestic abuse front and centre of her work, both before and after becoming queen.

After making her donation, the Queen’s adviser said: “Her Majesty has long campaigned for greater awareness and support for the victims of domestic and sexual violence and was therefore greatly encouraged to learn of The Independent’s brilliant initiative.

The Independent’s campaign with Refuge has so far raised £100,750 ( Refuge/The Independent )

“Safe spaces for victims are so vital in providing a lifeline to those at their lowest ebb, and one can only imagine the additional toll for those who have special needs.

“The Queen has been delighted to make a personal contribution towards your goals and I know she will take a keen interest as the plans evolve – brick by brick – as you help build a safer tomorrow.”

Among those celebrities who have also backed the campaign are Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Patrick Stewart, Cherie Blair, Olivia Colman, and David Morrissey.

A volunteer at Refuge said: “This is Camilla at her best: getting involved and making change happen. She is a complete brick.”

The Queen has devoted herself to highlighting violence against women for over ten years and has undertaken numerous engagements to learn more about the issues and meet survivors.

Queen Camilla unveiled a plaque during a visit to a women's refuge in Swindon in January ( AP )

As the Duchess of Cornwall, she became patron of the UK charity SafeLives in February 2021 and launched its photography exhibition ‘I Am’: Portraits of Survivors of Domestic Abuse in Manchester, which showcased survivors of domestic abuse.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, she shared a message of support for domestic abuse victims, following a surge in cases reported to helplines.

She has also visited Refuge and hosted a reception at Clarence House to mark the 50th anniversary of the charity in 2022.

As queen, she hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace that same year, bringing together individuals and organisations who are working to end violence against women.

This refuge, which has 24/7 staff working to support residents, provides survivors with emotional support and counselling as well as practical support ( Emma Armstrong )

She is set to star in an ITV documentary airing later this year following her work, with the programme showing her never-before-seen private meetings with survivors.

Camilla’s support for The Independent’s campaign will help domestic abuse victims rebuild their lives - brick-by-brick.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make new futures.