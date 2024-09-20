Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Independent is thrilled to reveal we can break ground and start building a refuge after an incredible response to the Brick by Brick campaign.

Geordie Greig, the publication’s editor-in-chief, thanked readers for their generous donations of £71,050 so far, including £25,000 from a mystery supporter.

The large donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I have been so moved by The Independent’s campaign to help women fleeing fear and intimidation from toxic men. It is so wonderful that the Brick by Brick campaign provides a sanctuary. That is a lifesaver.

“I wanted to donate to help give them a space for safety. I was moved to tears by the shock and shame of these mothers and their children at risk. This is an issue which should create debate and discussion about how we can bring about change.

“The house is a symbol of safety but also builds an argument for change. I want to stay anonymous in solidarity with those who have no choice as their safety depends on that.”

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

£71,050 has been raised so far towards the Brick by Brick campaign ( Refuge/The Independent )

Across the nation, thousands of women every year desperate to move to a safe refuge are turned away due to a chronic national shortage of bed spaces - with many forced to choose between homelessness or remaining trapped with their abuser.

This is why The Independent has joined forces with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge to raise £300,000 to build a haven for women escaping their abusive partners.

Mr Greig said: “Thank you for all your donations to The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign.

“We have had such a wonderful response in this first week that we can announce we can move forward and break ground on the proposed building site with Persimmon who will be building the house for Refuge but we need those donations to make it a reality and by that I mean we need more. Be a brick, buy a brick and help rebuild women’s lives."

Building the refuge involves creating the footings - usually the first thing built when embarking on a new construction project - for the house on day one and pegging out the footings, digging them and pouring them.

On day one, there is also an inspection by the National House Building Council. It then takes around five days to set out the trench and build - with this done by groundworkers and bricklayers.

A computer-generated image of the house The Independent and Refuge will build ( Persimmon )

Anthony Vigor, chair of the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that the campaign has already raised sufficient funds to begin the groundworks and foundations for this house.

“We feel very privileged to be part of this campaign and look forward to working alongside Refuge and The Independent in building what will become a safe and secure home for a family.”

Earlier this week worldwide best-selling author Jung Chang backed The Independent’s campaign after recalling horrifying memories of domestic abuse just a few doors away from where she lived.

Describing her personal connection to domestic abuse, Jung Chang, author of the iconic memoir Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China which traces the lives of three female generations in China but was banned in the country, said: “I once lived a few doors away from a family in which the father beat up his little girl frequently at night.

Author Jung Chang has spoken out in support of The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

“Even in China in the middle of the violent Cultural Revolution, her screams stood out and affected me deeply. I remember wishing fervently for a refuge for her, and today I whole-heartedly support The Independent’s move to give girls and women like her a sanctuary.”

Actor Joely Richardson and Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha also announced they are supporting the campaign.

The trailblazing project marks the first time a house has been built from scratch directly to accommodate survivors of domestic abuse - with full support from Refuge, to get their lives back on track.

Actor Joely Richardson has backed the campaign ( Ian West/PA )

The spacious property will be semi-detached with an open-plan kitchen, dining room, living room and a private garden. It will have two double-sized bedrooms, a downstairs bathroom and abundant storage space.

Close and careful attention has been given to the smallest details of the house, with Refuge picking the fixtures and fittings, opting for calming, soothing colours for the kitchen and bathroom.

The house will be built with the latest stringent security measures including a fire-proof letter box, CCTV, and enhanced locking features on windows and doors.

It will be flagged to the local police to ensure officers can travel there rapidly in the rare instance a woman’s abuser discovers where she is living.

A £15 donation from our readers can lay a brick to start building the house and enable and empower women to start their lives free from abuse.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make new futures.