Russian spy ship in UK waters warned off by Royal Navy

A Royal Navy submarine has been used to deter a Russian spy ship passing through British waters, Defence Secretary John Healey has revealed.

The vessel, identified as the Yantar, has been tracked by HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne as it passed through British waters in the North Sea.

This marks the second such incursion by the Yantar in recent months.

Defence Secretary John Healey gave details about the activities of the Yantar, which he said Russia “used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure”.

Mr Healey warned Mr Putin “we see you, we know what you are doing and we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country”.

“In November, the ship was also closely watched and detected loitering over UK critical undersea infrastructure. To deter any potential threat, I took measured steps,” he told the Commons.

“I can confirm to the House that I authorised a Royal Navy submarine, strictly as a deterrent measure, to surface close to the Yantar to make clear that we had been covertly monitoring its every move.

“The ship then left UK waters without further loitering and sailed down to the Mediterranean.”

The submarine is understood to have been one of the UK’s Astute-class nuclear-powered attack boats.

open image in gallery RFA Proteus monitoring the Yantar in November

On the Yantar’s return to the waters around the UK on Monday, Mr Healey changed the Royal Navy’s rules of engagement to allowing shadowing vessels to get closer.

The Defence Secretary said: “The foreign ship Yantar is currently in the North Sea having passed through British waters.

“Let me be clear, this is a Russian spy ship used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure.

“Yantar entered the UK exclusive economic zone about 45 miles off the British coast on Monday.

“For the last two days the Royal Navy has deployed HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne to monitor the vessel every minute through our waters.

“I changed the Royal Navy’s rules of engagement so that our warships can get closer and better track the Yantar.

“So far, the ship has complied with international rules of navigation.”