Rail strikes threat averted as RMT workers accept pay deal

Rail workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept pay offers of over 4 per cent from train companies including Network Rail.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) says the rail dispute is now “concluded” following the vote, which will likely see a reduction in the national rail strikes of the past two years.

Workers will now see pay increases of over 4 per cent in the next two years.

Members working for Network Rail were overwhelming in their vote in favour of accepting the deal (89 per cent), while members at other train operating companies voted to accept almost unanimously (99 per cent in favour).

RMT boss Mick Lynch became a public figure during RMT’s strikes between 2022 and 2023 ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

The RMT said in a statement: “This outcome reflects the collective efforts of our membership in defending their jobs, working conditions, pay, and pensions from the attacks of the previous Tory government and their private contractors.

“We thank our members for their efforts during this long but successful campaign.

“Their resolve has been essential in navigating the challenges posed during negotiations and in particular the previous Tory government’s refusal to negotiate in good faith, alongside relentless attacks by sections of the media and the employers.

“RMT remains focused and committed to supporting public ownership as a path to building a stronger future for the rail industry for both workers and passengers.”

