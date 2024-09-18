Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Train drivers have voted to accept a pay deal that ends a two-year dispute between 16 rail operators and unions.

Members of drivers’ union Aslef voted overwhelmingly in favour of the offer put forward by the Department for Transport after the new Labour government came to power.

The dispute over pay had started in July 2022, and has seen drivers take part in 18 days of strike action since, causing widespread disruption on the country’s rail network.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “It is with great pleasure that we can announce the end of the longest train drivers’ strike in history.

“The strength and resilience and determination shown by train drivers to protect their hard-won and paid-for terms and conditions against the political piracy of an inept and destructive Tory government has prevailed.

“It was not a fight we sought, or wanted. All we sought after five years without a pay rise, working for private companies who, throughout that period, declared millions of pounds in profits and dividends to shareholders, was a dent in the cost of living.”

He added: “Now we will get back to our day job of seeking a green, well-invested, vertically-integrated and safe public railway.”

Transport secretary Louise Haigh heralded the breakthrough, adding the government could not afford not to settle the deal with drivers with the prospect of more strike action.

She said: “After two years of chaos on our railways under the Conservatives, this is an important step towards fixing our railways and getting the country moving again.

“It will ensure a more reliable service by helping to protect passengers from national strikes, and crucially, it clears the way for vital reform – including modernising outdated working practices – to ensure a better performing railway for everyone.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow