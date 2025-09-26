Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William has called 2024 the “hardest year of his life” after both his wife Kate and his father King Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince of Wales was seen confiding in Schitt’s Creek co-creator Eugene Levy, who was invited to Windsor Castle to film part of his new series.

The trailer for season three of The Reluctant Traveler shows the pair sharing a pint and walking around the grounds of Windsor Palace together.

The Prince of Wales said: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had, life is sent to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are”.

open image in gallery William invited Levy to Windsor Palace when he was filming in the UK ( AppleTV+ )

The trailer revealed that Levy received a letter, on Kensington Palace paper, from the Prince of Wales in January. It read: “Dear Eugene, I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?

“If you’re free at 10 tomorrow, why don’t you pop down to the castle for a private tour. Would be great to see you! With best wishes.”

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with cancer, which she described as a “rollercoaster”.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March last year ( Independent TV )

On a visit to Essex hospital in July, she said: “It is a life-changing experience both for the individual patient, but also for the families as well – and actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don’t necessarily, particularly when it’s the first time, you don’t appreciate how much impact it is going to have.”

She confirmed she was in remission in January after facing a nine-month battle and undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Charles was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and continues to undergo treatment.

William has previously said the experience of both his wife and father being diagnosed with cancer was “brutal”.

open image in gallery The episode with Prince William will air on 3 October ( AppleTV+ )

Levy asked Prince William what he liked to do when he was at home. “Sleep,” he said. “When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

In a previous trailer, the Prince of Wales jokingly asked Levy: “Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?”

“That’s the bucket,” Levy replied.

Aside from sharing a drink, the pair also toured around the castle grounds. “We provide this service for everyone. We do personalised tours everywhere,” Prince William told Levy.

The start of the third season of Levy’s Apple TV+ travel series was released last week. The season was launched in 2023 and has since followed Levy as he jets around the world.

Season three will also see Levy joined by the likes of Grammy Award-winner Michael Buble, K-Pop boy band NOWZ, and former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. The episode featuring the Prince of Wales will air on 3 October.