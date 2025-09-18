Trump heaps praise on Charles and William at state banquet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump piled on the praise for King Charles and Prince William during his state banquet speech - while making no mention of Prince Harry.

The US president arrived in the UK on Tuesday and met members of the royal family on Wednesday in a ceremony of pomp and pageantry.

His historic second state visit included a state banquet at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle. Mr Trump’s first state visit in 2019 is estimated to have cost the taxpayers £5 million, and Mr Trump said he hopes this state visit will be the last.

During last night’s dinner, Mr Trump said the King “has uplifted the poor, cared for rural farmers and tended to wounded veterans like nobody else”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump piled on the praise for King Charles and Prince William during his state banquet speech ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Trump commended Prince William as “really amazing”, saying that “His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales”.

Harry and his extensive military achievements were absent from the conversation, despite the former captain spending a significant decade of his life serving in the British Army and founding the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded and sick veterans.

The Duke of Sussex was in Ukraine just last week, discussing improvements for supporting returning military personnel who have suffered life-changing injuries.

open image in gallery Harry, pictured in 2012, was in the military for 10 years ( PA Archive )

open image in gallery The Duke of Sussex was in Ukraine just last week, discussing improvements for supporting returning military personnel who have suffered life-changing injuries ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 47th American president seemed to favour Prince William, and said: “We’ve gotten to know you and I think you’re going to have an unbelievable success in future.”

Mr Trump complimented his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, stating: “Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful.”

open image in gallery Mr Trump complimented the Princess of Wales for her appearance ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

In comparison, Mr Trump has been publicly critical of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in the past, accusing them of treating the late Queen Elizabeth II “very disrespectfully”.

The couple no longer hold their titles as working royals and relocated to a home in California.

However, the US president ruled out the idea of deporting Harry after it was alleged that drug use referenced in his memoir Spare could have disqualified him from a US visa.

Ms Markle has previously referred to Mr Trump as “divisive” and a “misogynist”.

open image in gallery Mr Trump has been publicly critical of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in the past ( Getty Images )

Prince Harry visited the UK last week on a solo trip where he attended a series of charitable events, including WellChild, Children in Need, and his own Invictus Games Foundation. Harry then travelled to Ukraine before returning to California long before Mr Trump’s arrival.

Mr Trump also sang the praises of British pageantry during his speech, adding: “Seen from American eyes, the word ‘special’ does not begin to do it justice.”

He celebrated that “we're joined by history and faith, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny”.

He also played on the “special relationship” between the UK and the US: “We're like two notes in one chord or two verses of the same poem, each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together. The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal.”