Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Trump UK visit live: US president arrives for crunch talks with Starmer in bid to protect special relationship

Labour government has unveiled £150 billion worth of US investment in Britain during Trump’s historic second state visit

David Maddox
at Chequers
,Tara Cobham,Shweta Sharma,Kate Devlin
Thursday 18 September 2025 06:24 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Trump praises 'radiant, healthy, and beautiful' Kate at state banquet

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Donald Trump as the US president arrived at the British prime minister’s country estate for crunch talks in a bid to protect the “special relationship” between the US and UK.

Sir Keir is hosting Mr Trump at Chequers, his grace and favour official residence, on Thursday, as the UK continues attempts to woo the president during his unprecedented second state visit to the country.

The prime minister announced the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir overnight.

And as the two leaders meet at the estate in Buckinghamshire, they plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities.

Sir Keir will hope to focus on the strength of renewed transatlantic ties, with talks on trade, investment and foreign policy expected – but both sides are facing difficult questions.

When the two leaders face the press in a joint news conference later today, some big and potentially awkward topics are expected to be raised, from Jeffrey Epstein to the UK’s stance on Israel.

The talks come after the King and Mr Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the US and UK during speeches at a glittering state banquet in Windsor Castle last night.

Recommended

In pictures: Trump arrives at Chequers before being welcomed by Starmer

US President Donald Trump arrives by helicopter at Chequers, the country home of the British prime minister
US President Donald Trump arrives by helicopter at Chequers, the country home of the British prime minister (Getty Images)
This is the final day of US President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term
This is the final day of US President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term (Getty Images)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (second left) and Lady Victoria Starmer greet US President Donald Trump at Chequers, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (second left) and Lady Victoria Starmer greet US President Donald Trump at Chequers, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 11:24

Pictured: Queen and First Lady tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and Royal Library

Queen Camilla (right) and First Lady Melania Trump view the Royal Library at Windsor Castle
Queen Camilla (right) and First Lady Melania Trump view the Royal Library at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)
Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump inspect a tiny book as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library
Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump inspect a tiny book as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library (Getty Images)
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 11:19

Trump and Starmer shake hands as they greet each other outside Chequers

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have shaken hands as they greeted each other outside the front door of the prime minister’s country home.

The US president was welcomed by the British prime minister as well as an honour guard of RAF personnel from nearby RAF Halton and two RAF bagpipers.

The bagpipers played as Mr Trump walked towards Sir Keir and the prime minister’s wife Lady Victoria Starmer.

The trio exchanged handshakes, a few words and warm smiles, before posing for some photographs. Sir Keir then led Mr Trump inside Chequers.

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have shaken hands as they greeted each other outside the front door of the prime minister’s country home Chequers
Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have shaken hands as they greeted each other outside the front door of the prime minister’s country home Chequers (BBC)
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:58

Trump waves as he arrives at prime minister's estate

Donald Trump waved as he disembarked his helicopter Marine One and got into his car ‘The Beast’ after landing at the prime minister’s country estate.

The US president was then driven the short way from where his helicopter landed to the front door of Chequers.

Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:55

President's helicopter lands at prime minister's country home

The US president’s helicopter Marine One has landed at the British prime minister’s country estate.

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer are set to hold crunch talks at Chequers, the PM’s grace and favour country home.

The US president’s helicopter Marine One has landed at the British prime minister’s country estate
The US president’s helicopter Marine One has landed at the British prime minister’s country estate (BBC)
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:48

Melania Trump to stay on with royals at Windsor Castle

Melania Trump is set to stay on at Windsor Castle to spend some more time with the royal family.

The Queen and First Lady will tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library.

Afterwards, Mrs Trump will join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens to meet the Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand next to Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells while they depart Windsor Castle
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand next to Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells while they depart Windsor Castle (REUTERS)
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:34

Trump hails Charles as 'great gentleman and great King' as pair bid farewell

US president Donald Trump has bid a formal farewell to the King and Queen at Windsor Castle after they hosted his historic second state visit.

The US leader and First Lady Melania Trump spent the night in the 1,000-year-old royal residence after being feted with a lavish state banquet and an array of military celebrations.

The couple were saying their goodbyes to the monarch and Camilla in the castle’s grand Green Corridor on Thursday morning before Mr Trump headed to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers, ready to turn his attention to politics.

The four posed for a joint photograph together in the atmospheric corridor which is lined with gilt edged historic paintings and antique furniture.

Outside at the sovereign’s entrance, the King said a solo goodbye with Mr Trump shaking his hands warmly and placing his other hand on top. The president said “thank you very much, everybody. He’s a great gentleman and a great King”.

The Windsor Castle detachment of The King’s Guard turned out in the Quadrangle outside to mark Mr Trump’s departure. Although Melania attended the official parting of ways, she is in fact staying behind to carry out joint engagements, first with Camilla, and then the Princess of Wales.

She was joining the Queen for a tour of Queen Mary’s Doll’s House and the Royal Library in Windsor Castle.

King Charles and Donald Trump shook hands before the US president left Windsor Castle
King Charles and Donald Trump shook hands before the US president left Windsor Castle (AP)
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:28

Trump leaves Windsor

Donald Trump has just been driven out of Windsor Castle.

Mr Trump was in ‘The Beast’, the US president’s official car, although he is expected to get into the president’s helicopter Marine One.

He will be travelling from Berkshire to the prime minister’s country estate in Buckinghamshire, a drive of around 45 minutes, or a helicopter journey of roughly 15 minutes.

Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:26

Donald Trump and King Charles appear on steps of Windsor Castle

Donald Trump and King Charles have just appeared on the steps of Windsor Castle as the US president prepares to leave.

The pair shook hands twice, before Mr Trump got into ‘The Beast’, the US president’s official car.

Donald Trump and King Charles have just appeared on the steps of Windsor Castle as the US president prepares to leave
Donald Trump and King Charles have just appeared on the steps of Windsor Castle as the US president prepares to leave (AP)
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:23

Watch: Ed Davey explains why he boycotted Donald Trump's state banquet at Windsor

Ed Davey explains why he boycotted Donald Trump's state banquet at Windsor
Tara Cobham18 September 2025 10:15

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in