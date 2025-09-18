Trump UK visit live: US president arrives for crunch talks with Starmer in bid to protect special relationship
Labour government has unveiled £150 billion worth of US investment in Britain during Trump’s historic second state visit
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Donald Trump as the US president arrived at the British prime minister’s country estate for crunch talks in a bid to protect the “special relationship” between the US and UK.
Sir Keir is hosting Mr Trump at Chequers, his grace and favour official residence, on Thursday, as the UK continues attempts to woo the president during his unprecedented second state visit to the country.
The prime minister announced the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir overnight.
And as the two leaders meet at the estate in Buckinghamshire, they plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities.
Sir Keir will hope to focus on the strength of renewed transatlantic ties, with talks on trade, investment and foreign policy expected – but both sides are facing difficult questions.
When the two leaders face the press in a joint news conference later today, some big and potentially awkward topics are expected to be raised, from Jeffrey Epstein to the UK’s stance on Israel.
The talks come after the King and Mr Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the US and UK during speeches at a glittering state banquet in Windsor Castle last night.
In pictures: Trump arrives at Chequers before being welcomed by Starmer
Pictured: Queen and First Lady tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and Royal Library
Trump and Starmer shake hands as they greet each other outside Chequers
Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have shaken hands as they greeted each other outside the front door of the prime minister’s country home.
The US president was welcomed by the British prime minister as well as an honour guard of RAF personnel from nearby RAF Halton and two RAF bagpipers.
The bagpipers played as Mr Trump walked towards Sir Keir and the prime minister’s wife Lady Victoria Starmer.
The trio exchanged handshakes, a few words and warm smiles, before posing for some photographs. Sir Keir then led Mr Trump inside Chequers.
Trump waves as he arrives at prime minister's estate
Donald Trump waved as he disembarked his helicopter Marine One and got into his car ‘The Beast’ after landing at the prime minister’s country estate.
The US president was then driven the short way from where his helicopter landed to the front door of Chequers.
President's helicopter lands at prime minister's country home
The US president’s helicopter Marine One has landed at the British prime minister’s country estate.
Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer are set to hold crunch talks at Chequers, the PM’s grace and favour country home.
Melania Trump to stay on with royals at Windsor Castle
Melania Trump is set to stay on at Windsor Castle to spend some more time with the royal family.
The Queen and First Lady will tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library.
Afterwards, Mrs Trump will join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens to meet the Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.
Trump hails Charles as 'great gentleman and great King' as pair bid farewell
US president Donald Trump has bid a formal farewell to the King and Queen at Windsor Castle after they hosted his historic second state visit.
The US leader and First Lady Melania Trump spent the night in the 1,000-year-old royal residence after being feted with a lavish state banquet and an array of military celebrations.
The couple were saying their goodbyes to the monarch and Camilla in the castle’s grand Green Corridor on Thursday morning before Mr Trump headed to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers, ready to turn his attention to politics.
The four posed for a joint photograph together in the atmospheric corridor which is lined with gilt edged historic paintings and antique furniture.
Outside at the sovereign’s entrance, the King said a solo goodbye with Mr Trump shaking his hands warmly and placing his other hand on top. The president said “thank you very much, everybody. He’s a great gentleman and a great King”.
The Windsor Castle detachment of The King’s Guard turned out in the Quadrangle outside to mark Mr Trump’s departure. Although Melania attended the official parting of ways, she is in fact staying behind to carry out joint engagements, first with Camilla, and then the Princess of Wales.
She was joining the Queen for a tour of Queen Mary’s Doll’s House and the Royal Library in Windsor Castle.
Trump leaves Windsor
Donald Trump has just been driven out of Windsor Castle.
Mr Trump was in ‘The Beast’, the US president’s official car, although he is expected to get into the president’s helicopter Marine One.
He will be travelling from Berkshire to the prime minister’s country estate in Buckinghamshire, a drive of around 45 minutes, or a helicopter journey of roughly 15 minutes.
Donald Trump and King Charles appear on steps of Windsor Castle
Donald Trump and King Charles have just appeared on the steps of Windsor Castle as the US president prepares to leave.
The pair shook hands twice, before Mr Trump got into ‘The Beast’, the US president’s official car.
