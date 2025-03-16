Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United States court has ordered that documents relating to the Duke of Sussex’s visa application must be made public by Tuesday.

Judge Carl Nichols mandated the release of the files as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative US think tank.

The organisation questioned Harry’s admission into the US in 2020, citing his references to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare.

According to court documents dated March 15, Judge Nichols directed the Department of Homeland Security to release redacted versions of the documents by Tuesday.

This decision follows a ruling in September 2024, where the same judge stated that the public interest in disclosing Harry’s immigration records was not substantial. However, the Heritage Foundation sought a revision of this judgment.

Despite initially denying the FOI request, lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security agreed in February to release redacted versions of the forms.

“Specifically, Defendant would propose redacting all information in these items that would reveal information that the Court has determined Defendant can withhold,” department lawyer John Bardo wrote in a court filing.

Harry admitted to using drugs in his memoir, Spare ( AP )

The Heritage Foundation alleged the duke may have concealed past illegal drug use that should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa.

It previously argued answers on Harry’s prior drug use in his visa application should have been disclosed as they could raise questions over the US government’s integrity.

In February, President Donald Trump ruled out deporting Harry from the US, telling The New York Post: “I’ll leave him alone.”

He went on to say: “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

The Duchess of Sussex has previously been a vocal critic of Mr Trump, calling him “divisive” and a “misogynist”.

Meghan previously said she was backing his rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 US presidential election and suggested she would leave the US if he won.

In his controversial memoir, Harry said cocaine “didn’t do anything for me”, adding: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

Mr Trump said in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage in March 2024 that Harry should not receive preferential treatment.

Asked if the duke should have “special privileges” if he was found to have lied on his application, Mr Trump had said: “No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”