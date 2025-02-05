DC judge opens door to unsealing some documents in Prince Harry's US visa battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge in Washington, D.C. has indicated that he may be willing to unseal some documents in Prince Harry’s U.S. visa application.

The sealed records showing Harry’s visa status have been viewed by Judge Carl Nichols, who said during a hearing Wednesday that he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy,” according to the Mirror.

"I'm not foreclosing the possibility that there might be some possible relief” concerning revealing at least some documents, he added, requesting that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put forward suggestions for redactions or “continued withholdings.”

John Bardo, an attorney for the U.S. government, complained that the documents would be a “shell” after a redaction process.

Nichols said he was “not 100 percent sure how I want to proceed,” and that he would notify the parties “in due course,” according to the Daily Mail.

Nile Gardiner of the rightwing think tank the Heritage Foundation, which launched the push to reveal the documents, said outside court, “We are pushing for the Trump administration to release the records, and we have urged President Trump to release the records. We hope that with a new president, there will be full transparency.”

The case began after the think tank filed a lawsuit after its Freedom of Information Act request was rejected in which the organization asked to see Harry’s immigration documents. Heritage claims that the prince may have lied on his visa application to get into the U.S. after he revealed in his memoir Spare that he had taken cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms. Harry is not a part of the case and wasn’t present in court.

The Heritage Foundation has sued the U.S. government for the release of Prince Harry’s immigration records ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Heritage has argued that Harry was either given special treatment by the Biden administration or lied on his application about his previous drug use. Foundation attorneys have argued that Harry shouldn’t have received a visa, but the request to release the documents was rejected by the Department of Homeland Security.

Visa applications to get into the U.S. ask about current and previous drug use, which may significantly delay its processing or lead to dismissal.

The two-year legal battle is back in court for the first time since President Donald Trump re-entered the White House. The president may step in and call for the release of the documents. Trump has previously suggested that Harry may be reprimanded if he lied about his drug use on his application.

In a September hearing in the case, a judge decided that there was no strong public interest in the release of the documents, but Heritage is pushing to change the ruling.

Harry wrote in his memoir that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” while adding that marijuana was “different” and that it “really helped” him. Heritage stated in its lawsuit that U.S. legislation "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry.”

Heritage also argued that the visa application should be publicized as it may challenge the government’s integrity.

"Much like health, financial, or employment information, a person’s immigration information is private personal information,” DHS said in its response to the suit.

Bardo said in previous court submissions that no "publicly available information shows that Prince Harry was ever convicted for a drug-related offense.”

He also said the think tank’s allegations of any U.S. government wrongdoing were "purely speculative.”

Trump last March during a GB News interview with Nigel Farage argued that Harry should receive no special treatment.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action,” said Trump.

The president has also claimed that the Biden administration withheld the records to “protect Harry,” telling the Express: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Trump has insulted Harry and wife Meghan Markle in the past. He said in 2020 that he wasn’t a fan of Markle after the royal couple urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden. “I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said at the time, but wished her husband “luck,” mockingly adding: “He’s going to need it.”

Markle in 2016 called Trump “divisive” and “mysognistic.” When he was asked much later in an interview about her comments, he replied: “I didn’t know she was nasty.”

Trump’s son Eric last August called the royal couple “spoiled apples.” “We’ll happily send them back from America. You can have them back ... but I’m not sure if you want them anymore,” he told British cable news channel GB News.

Markle is an American citizen.