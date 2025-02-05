Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Whitehall has said Prince Harry “dropped” him after he met Meghan Markle.

Much like Piers Morgan claimed Markle “disappeared” from his life after she started a relationship with the royal, British comedian Whitehall has said he was once “good friends” with Harry in his single days.

Whitehall would regularly party with Harry and, in 2015, “offered up services as his royal wingman” while presenting the Royal Variety Performance.

But one year later, Harry’s life would drastically change when he met Suits star Markle, whom he married in 2018. Whitehall was not invited to the wedding.

The comedian and Fresh Meat star has now candidly opened up about their former friendship while promoting his new comedy show on Australian presenting duo Jase and Lauren’s breakfast radio show.

When asked about whether he has had any friendships with members of the royal family, the comedian said: “I’ve come into contact with a couple in the past.

“I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day – pre-Meghan, when he was a tearaway.”

When podcast co-host Lauren Phillips asked him if he was “dropped” by Harry, he said that he was.

In response to whether he was present for the infamous evening that saw Harry play billiards naked in Las Vegas, Whitehall said: “No, annoyingly, I wasn’t there for the naked billiards. But I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t say I was part of the inner circle.”

Prince Harry and Jack Whitehall at the Royal Variety Performance in 2015 ( Getty Images )

However, Whitehall himself acknowledged that his own party days are behind him, but said “there’s still a demon inside me” from time to time.

Whitehall’s father Michael previously revealed in the comedian’s How to Survive the Summer Holidays tour that he was “ostracised” by the Sussexes due to a joke he made during the Royal Variety Performance.

When discussing the royal, Michael said: “That is your friend Harry. Except you are not allowed to see him anymore. You have been banned.”

Whitehall responded: “I think I have been banned because I called him ‘Ginger Nuts’ at the Royal Variety.”