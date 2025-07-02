Kate Middleton reveals ‘life-changing’ cancer journey is a ‘rollercoaster’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales openly discussed her “life changing” cancer journey and “rollercoaster” recovery on a visit to an Essex hospital.

Speaking at Colchester Hospital, Kate Middleton revealed the toll cancer takes on family and friends.

“It is a life-changing experience both for the individual patient but also for the families as well and actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don’t necessarily, particularly when it’s the first time, you don’t appreciate how much impact it is going to have,” the princess told a group of users, volunteers and staff at the Cancer Wellbeing Centre.

The princess was diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer in March last year, in the same year as the King was also diagnosed with cancer.

After the diagnosis she faced a nine-month battle and underwent “preventative chemotherapy”.

On Tuesday 14 January she confirmed that she is officially in remission for cancer, on the same day that she made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales planting a rose during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex ( PA Wire )

On her recent visit to the Essex hospital, the princess praised the centre’s “holistic” approach to the support it offers patients, relatives and carers, which includes counselling and dietary advice.

“There is this whole phase when you finish your treatment that you, yourself, everybody expects you, right you’ve finished your time, go, you’re better, and that’s not the case at all,” she added.

“You have to find your new normal and that takes time.”

After visiting the centre, the princess planted several coral-pink Catherine’s Rose plants in the hospital’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) wellbeing garden, which offers a restorative space for staff, patients and visitors.

The RHS named the flower after her to raise awareness about the importance of spending time outdoors for people’s physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

open image in gallery Princess of Wales speaks to a group of users, volunteers and staff at the Cancer Wellbeing Centre ( PA )

Discussing her rollercoaster healing journey, the Princess added that a support network is invaluable.

“Someone described the sort of healing, recovery journey to me as being like a sort of zig-zag.

“It’s a rollercoaster, it’s not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be, but the reality is it’s not, you go through hard times and to have a place like this, to have the support network, whether its through creativity and singing or gardening, whatever it might be, is so valuable and it’s great that this community has it.

“It would be great if lots of communities had this kind of support.”

Proceeds from the sale of Catherine’s Rose, bred by Harkness Roses, will support a national training programme for clinical teams to help patients who need intensive support live well with and after cancer.

Harkness Roses and Kensington Palace are donating 500 roses to wellbeing and community gardens across the UK this summer.