The Duke of Sussex settled his legal action against the publishers of The Sun newspaper on Wednesday, receiving a rumoured eight-figure settlement and a “full and unequivocal apology” for intrusion into his private life.

It has been described as a “monumental victory” for Prince Harry against the British press and came after he secured a separate victory against the publishers behind The Mirror in 2023.

But his legal battles are not yet over, as he is still engaged in two other high-profile cases in the British courts against the Home Office and publishers of the Daily Mail.

Here is an explanation of all of Harry’s past and present legal battles:

What cases are over?

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN)

In 2023, the High Court ruled in Harry’s favour in his case against the publishers of The Daily Mirror.

A 386-page judgment found that “extensive” phone hacking had taken place at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles over several years. This included phone hacking, “blagging” (gaining information by deception), and the use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

The court ruled that the practice was “widespread and habitual” at the Daily Mirror.

The case against MGN was heard over a seven-week trial and included testimony from Harry, alongside other representative claimants.

News Group Newspapers (NGN)

On Wednesday, a line was drawn under Harry’s five year legal battle against the publishers of The Sun newspaper, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The duke settled with the publishers after eleventh-hour discussions on the day his high-stakes trial was set to begin on Tuesday.

Though he did not technically win the case in a court of law, it marked a “monumental victory” for the duke as he received an apology for many of the claims he made against the publisher a “substantial” sum for damages.

NGN, a subsidiary of News UK owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said it offered a “full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex” for “serious intrusion” by The Sun and for phone hacking by private investigators working for the News of the World.

What cases are ongoing?

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)

Harry’s case against the publishers of the Daily Mail for unlawful information gathering could go to trial in early 2026.

The Duke of Sussex has accused the publisher of allegedly commissioning unlawful activities, including hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, recording private phone conversations “blagging” private records, and even burglaries to order.

He is among a group of high-profile individuals fighting the case, including Stephen Lawrence’s mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, and politician Sir Simon Hughes.

The group is bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which firmly denies the allegations, previously telling the court that they are “lurid” and “simply preposterous.

The Home Office

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

In a judgment last February, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke’s case and concluded Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

However, the Court of Appeal said in June last year that it will hear his challenge following a direct application from Harry’s lawyers, who said Harry had been granted permission to appeal.

The appeal is now expected to be heard in the spring.