Diana, Princess of Wales, would be “rightly proud” of the Duke of Sussex after he settled his High Court case with the publishers of The Sun, her brother has said.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry secured an “unequivocal apology” from Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) for both himself and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The publishers apologised for a “serious intrusion” into Harry and Diana’s private life by The Sun, including unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for the paper.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Earl Spencer praised his nephew, calling it “wonderful” that Harry had “fought for – and gained an apology to his mother.”

He wrote: “It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on opponents like News Group Newspapers, and great tenacity to win.

open image in gallery Harry’s relationship with the media is difficult as he witnessed the overwhelming intrusion by the media faced by his mother on a daily basis. ( AFP/Getty )

“And it’s just wonderful that Harry fought for – and gained – an apology to his mother. She would be incredibly touched at that and rightly proud.”

Prince Harry, 40, alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN and the now-defunct News of the World. His relationship with the media has long been strained, shaped by the overwhelming intrusion his mother endured daily.

Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris when Harry was 12, after her vehicle, driven at high speed by a drunk chauffeur, was pursued by paparazzi through the city’s streets.

The apology from NGN marked the first time the publisher has admitted unlawful activities at The Sun, according to one of the lawyers involved in the case.

Harry’s barrister, David Sherborne, described the outcome as a “monumental victory,” stating: “In a monumental victory today, News UK has admitted that The Sun, the flagship title of Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices.

open image in gallery Earl Spencer ‘rightly’ proud of Harry ( PA )

“This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them.”

Lord Tom Watson, the former Labour deputy leader, also settled his claim after receiving a “full and unequivocal” apology and substantial damages for what he described as “unwarranted intrusion” into his private life during his time in government by the News of the World.

Speaking outside court, Lord Watson paid tribute to Harry, saying: “His bravery and astonishing courage have brought accountability to a part of the media that thought it was untouchable.”