The lorry fell from Thelwall Viaduct in Warrington ( Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service )

The M6 northbound is partially closed after a lorry crashed through the barriers on the Thelwall Viaduct in Warrington and fell to the embankment below.

Emergency services were called to the bridge after the vehicle fell almost 200ft from the busy road at around 7pm on Monday night.

On arrival, police and firefighters discovered the lorry overturned on the grass bank below the viaduct, but managed to free the driver who was then placed in the care of paramedics.

Cheshire Police said the driver of the lorry was not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries despite the fall.

The force has said three lanes of the northbound carriageway will remain closed until the morning due to the damage to the barrier.

As a result, at 10pm, there were long queues on the northbound side of the motorway.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route during this time.”