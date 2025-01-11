Illegally-released lynx captured in Scottish Highlands dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the illegally-released lynx captured in the Highlands has died, those caring for the animals have said.

The big cat was one of the second pair to be captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.

A spokesman for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said: “We can confirm one of them has died overnight.

“We will go through a post-mortem but we won’t have the results for a few days.”

The cause of death is currently unknown.

The spokesman said the death demonstrates the dangers of an unplanned release of lynx in the wild.

Police are searching for answers after the second pair of lynx were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday, a day after the first incident nearby.

The RZSS has said the captured lynx are tame and are used to humans.

Police Scotland said inquiries into how the lynx ended up in the area are continuing, and officers and wildlife experts will continue to examine the area where the animals were found.

In 2021 a group of charities launched a consultation on assessing people’s views about the potential of reintroducing Eurasian lynx to Scotland.

Earlier this week Peter Cairns, director of one of the charities involved, condemned the illegal release.

He added: “The Lynx to Scotland project is working to secure the return of lynx to the Scottish Highlands, but irresponsible and illegal releases such as this are simply counter-productive.”