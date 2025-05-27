How a city came together after Liverpool’s dream title parade turned into a nightmare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This shouldn’t have been the story.

Crammed onto the waterfront like sardines, breathing in the red mist, Liverpool fans were realising a 35-year dream. In the pelting rain, it felt like nothing could dampen the mood. Their club were Premier League champions, and unlike five years ago, they were there to see it.

Little did they know the horrors that were about to unfold. A stone’s throw away, a car believed to be driven by a 53-year-old Liverpudlian ploughed into his own people. An devastating turn of events that left 65 fans, including four children, injured - some fighting for their lives. Cheers turned into screams. A dream turned into a nightmare.

As supporters dispersed from The Strand, flooding up Hanover Street, an ambulance tried navigating through the crowd. There was no space for it. Some even sniggered at the ambition of the driver - a slightly callous joke to make, but feeling overly jubilant, fans were opting to see the brighter side of things. That was until the harrowing reality of the situation was revealed to them.

Thousands headed left towards Lime Street station, funnelling into a bottleneck where they would have surely encountered eyewitnesses to the scene. There, word was spreading like wildfire. But we walked right, in the direction of the Philharmonic, still completely in the dark of the tragedy unfolding.

Spirits were suddenly stifled as two police cars roared past, interrupting what would be the last rendition of a Federico Chiesa-inspired anthem that had been on a continuous loop since 3pm the previous day. There was a desperation to the driving, one that indicated severity. Anxiety began to creep in. For many, this May bank holiday weekend had been the culmination of a lifetime of fandom. But there was now a fear bigger things were happening.

open image in gallery Liverpool fans were in dreamland as they celebrated their side's Premier League triumph ( Getty )

open image in gallery Amid the celebrations, something bigger than the parade was unfolding ( AP )

We were informed of the details with the rest of the world. Sadness, shock and anger instantly overwhelmed the euphoria that had dominated our beings over the course of a joyous couple of days. An almighty celebration had become global news for reasons we refused to previously conceive.

There was no saving how a day meant to encapsulate ecstasy would be remembered. A depressing quietness fell over, curtailing what felt like 24 hours of constant chanting. With grey skies above, widespread sentiment shifted to one of stunned concern as the safety and well-being of others became unknown. “What had once been an atmosphere of celebration and joy and happiness suddenly turned into fear and terror and disbelief,” Dan Ogunshakin, an off-duty BBC reporter attending the parade, told the broadcaster.

Tragically, football-related trauma is nothing new to Liverpool. Nearly 40 years to the day of the Heysel disaster, which claimed the lives of 39 supporters and was the precursor to Hillsborough, the city found itself once again racked with unnecessary heartache. But having been here before, Liverpool knew how to react.

open image in gallery Liverpool once again finds itself racked with unnecessary heartache ( AFP/Getty )

Immediately, on-pitch rivalries were put aside. Everton were the first team to send their support to those affected. The city’s red and blue never fail to come together when it matters most. “We’re Scousers more than we’re Evertonians,” one Toffee wrote.

Then came a timely reminder that wider humanity isn’t completely doomed. In the immediate aftermath, Elon Musk’s cesspit of a social media platform had been promoting every which angle of the incident. There was a serious risk that someone would discover their loved one had fallen victim via this horrific medium.

But in time, these senseless clips got drowned out by the good amongst us.

open image in gallery Police and emergency personnel dealing with the incident in Liverpool ( PA )

open image in gallery Thousands were left stranded as Liverpool Lime Street struggled to cope ( Getty )

With Lime Street overrun, it soon became apparent that thousands were stranded in the rain, without a route home. To the rescue came countless locals, who harnessed social media for its optimal purpose.

Extending out lifts, warmth and shelter, Liverpudlians went above and beyond to save those they had stood beside. After such a sad end to their title celebrations, the city embarked on a unified effort to get people home.

One fan, sickened by the events that had taken place, felt it was his duty to help out in any way he could. Joining forces with two of his mates, he transported up to 12 people at a time out of the chaos before driving straight back into the eye of the storm to do it all over again.

After offering his services on X, his post racked up 2.7m views - something indicative of the scale of vulnerability as tens of thousands stood helpless.

“Doing what we’ve done for people tonight was without any hesitation, this city and football club have helped me in more ways than I could of ever helped anyone tonight, no one does it like us and no one looks out for each other like we do,” he wrote.

His efforts continued into Tuesday morning, being one of many to step up during a time of seismic need.

open image in gallery Liverpudlians came together during a time of desperation ( Getty )

This is what makes Liverpool, as a place and a community, truly special. You’ll Never Walk Alone is not just a mantra, it’s a commitment. In times of hardship, the city unites in solidarity - nobody is allowed to suffer by themselves.

As a city, Liverpool went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows at the flick of a switch. One heavy foot on the throttle shifted priorities as people across the country now wait on tenterhooks for further updates on the victims. Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram told BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning that four people are still “very, very ill in hospital”. Prayers continue to rain in wishing for their recovery.

But with tragedy has come togetherness. Liverpool will stand as one and demonstrate that nothing can break their spirit, Premier League champions or not. What should have been one of the greatest days in the city’s history has been irreversibly tainted - how people have responded, however, has been unequivocal. We shall not be moved.