Four children among injured after car ploughs into Liverpool parade crowd

Four children were among about 50 people injured in a “horror” incident after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade, with one youngster seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the “horrific incident” was not being treated as terrorism following the arrest of a 53-year-old man at the scene.

The force said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to the Mayor of Liverpool about the incident, adding: “Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.”

At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Mr Kitchin said some patients had also taken themselves to local hospitals.

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

Footage circulating online appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

Officers surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Witness Les Winsper, 55, told The Guardian how the incident unfolded in front of him.

He said: “People started banging on the (car) windows.

“Then they smashed the windows and he panicked and put his foot down.

“He then hit someone and that person has gone in the air and he’s ploughed through the rest of them.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Another witness, who was walking with a group of friends, said he saw a car “speeding up” and hitting pedestrians.

Mike Maddra told the PA news agency the “car turned left, mounted pavement, come towards us and runs towards the buildings”.

He said “we got out the way and it was speeding up”.

Mr Maddra said he thought he saw two people being hit and added, “it looked deliberate”.

In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.”

He later added: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.

“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.

“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.

“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”

Emergency services were quickly at the scene and several casualties were taken away by ambulances.

A large police cordon was put in place on Water Street and emergency vehicles could be seen lining the road.

A conscious man on a stretcher was seen being put into an ambulance and a paramedic told police he believed the Liverpool Royal Hospital may be overwhelmed.

Police lined the junction of Castle Street and Water Street and firefighters were also at the scene.

A large blue tent was erected in Water Street, with two fire engines parked in front. An ambulance incident unit was parked nearby before driving away.

A police van and car blocked Water Street, and other police vehicles were parked along The Strand.

Ms Sims said a “robust” traffic management plan had been in place for the parade.

She said: “In the lead-up to this event we had been working closely with event organisers and a robust traffic management plan was put in place for the parade, which included a number of road closures throughout the route and the city centre.”

She urged people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online, but called for videos to be passed to the police.

Ms Sims called it a “horrific incident”, telling a press conference on Monday night: “I want to thank all of the emergency services, partner agencies and members of the public who came to the assistance of the injured following this evening’s shocking incident, which we declared a major incident.

“This had been a joyous day in Liverpool with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade.”

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

“This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

He added: “It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”