Katie Price’s notorious Mucky Mansion has once again hit the market – and its price has been reduced by £150,000 after a buyer pulled out of the sale.

The nine-bedroom house, which has a plethora of issues including a potential contamination warning, was previously under offer for £1.5m but has now been slashed to £1.35m in a bid to attract a buyer.

Having featured in the Channel 4 documentary Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion in 2022, other issues with the property include structural problems and general disrepair.

Ms Price has also claimed that the house is haunted and even alleges “seeing ghosts” inside.

The mansion in Horsham, West Sussex, was repossessed after Ms Price failed to pay its mortgage and repair works were carried out in an attempt to attract a buyer.

Ms Price initially bought the mansion in 2014 from former Tory peer Francis Maude and planned to turn it into a “forever family home”, but as Mucky Mansion documented, it did not go to plan.

Should a buyer eventually be found for the property, the money will not go to Ms Price, 46, who has been declared bankrupt twice and will instead be used to pay off some of her debts.

A source told The Sun: “Katie absolutely trashed the place and it’ll take a lot of cash to get it up to a standard where they could get anywhere near its true value.”

The house featured on the Channel 4 documentary Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion . ( Channel 4 )

The potential buyer who pulled out of the sale registered their interest weeks after Ms Price was evicted in June.

Ms Price, who has repeatedly hit the headlines in recent years for her troubled personal life, described the mansion as cursed.

She told the MailOnline: “I’ve been wanting to get out of my old house for absolute years. It’s been nothing but hell in there. I’ve not had any luck in that house, ever!’

“I hate that house. Whoever buys it, I warn them, they will get bad luck there.

“It is absolutely cursed. My anxiety got worse with that house. There was a point when I couldn’t even walk up the driveway without having a panic attack.”

Ms Price claims to have seen ghosts in the ‘cursed’ mansion. ( Channel 4 )

In August, the much-maligned property was hit with a health warning by the estate agents selling the home.

The listing from estate agent H.J Burt reads: “The Southern part of the land has been subject to the depositing of waste material and for which an Enforcement Enquiry (ref EN/19/0300) was raised by Horsham District Council in 2019 for unauthorised operational development and engineering operations, plus level changes.

“There is an ‘Investigation Complete’ note on the file status.

“An Intrusive Site Investigation report dated 28th July 2024 by Oakshire Environmental following their site visit on 13th July 2024 is available from the Agents and which results show a low to moderate risk from materials deposited on site.”

In a bid to stress the positive features of the house, first built in the 1930s, the listing notes that the mansion presents an opportunity to create a “substantial family home” spread across 12.28 acres.

It adds: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds, including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

The Independent has reached out to H.J Burt for comment.