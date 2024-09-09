Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Troubled reality star Katie Price has suffered another financial blow after a buyer for her infamous “Mucky Mansion” backed out of the £1.5m sale.

The model, 46, was officially evicted from the property in June after being declared bankrupt for a second time and failing to pay the mortgage.

Following its repossession, repair works have been carried out in a bid to sell the nine-bedroom property in Horsham, West Sussex, for a reasonable price.

Despite reports of it being under offer, the mansion is now back on the market, with estate agent H.J Burt disclosing a potential contamination issue with the property.

The listing reads: “The Southern part of the land has been subject to the depositing of waste material and for which an Enforcement Enquiry (ref EN/19/0300) was raised by Horsham District Council in 2019 for unauthorised operational development and engineering operations, plus level changes.

“There is an ‘Investigation Complete’ note on the file status.

“An Intrusive Site Investigation report dated 28th July 2024 by Oakshire Environmental following their site visit on 13th July 2024 is available from the Agents and which results show a low to moderate risk from materials deposited on site.”

The house was made famous on the Channel 4 TV series Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion which documented the mum-of-five’s bid to transform the neglected property into a “forever family home”.

Katie Price arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The ‘Mucky Mansion’ featured in a Channel 4 show about its renovation ( Channel 4/You Tube )

As reported by The Sun, a source said the property will need considerable repairs before it can be sold for its “true value”.

“Katie absolutely trashed the place and it’ll take a lot of cash to get it up to a standard where they could get anywhere near its true value,” they said.

The house’s listing notes that the property was first built in the 1930s and is described as a “substantial family home” spread across 12.28 acres.

It adds: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

The model will discuss her financial situation in a private meeting ( Katie Price )

Price was recently arrested after failing to attend a bankruptcy hearing in the UK as she was in Turkey having a £10,000 facelift.

She first bought the mansion for a reported £1.35m in 2014.

Despite once having an estimated fortune of £45m, Ms Price is now said to owe £75,000 to the taxman.

The model was last month allowed to have a private meeting to discuss her finances after she said she could not disclose the information at a public hearing due to her PTSD diagnosis.

A High Court judge has warned that if Ms Price fails to comply, she will face arrest for a second time.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Katie Price for comment.