Katie Price rants at press after appearing in court for bankruptcy hearing

Katie Price ranted at members of the press following a bankruptcy hearing where she was previously warned she would be arrested if she did not attend.

It follows her arrest at Heathrow airport earlier in August after a warrant was issued when she failed to attend a previous court date.

The 46-year-old was due to face questions from barristers in a specialist bankruptcy court, but the hearing was adjourned after her lawyer requested she attend a “private interview” in September.

After arriving in a black cab, Ms Price, wearing all black and sunglasses and accompanied by another woman, did not speak to reporters as she entered the Rolls Building, in the City of London.

As she left the court, the former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star said: “I hope you reporters write a good story today, won’t you, all the bull**** that you write, scumbags.”

Katie Price appeared before a judge at the Rolls Building ( PA )

Also in attendance was her former husband Alex Reid, who has previously attended her other bankruptcy hearings.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year, due to an unpaid tax bill of more than £750,000.

In February, a judge ordered Ms Price to pay 40 per cent of her income from adult entertainment site OnlyFans into a bank account chosen by the trustee to pay off her debts.

She has also been ordered to deliver six of her vehicles, including her personalised pink Range Rover, to the trustee to help pay off money owed.

On Tuesday, her lawyer Bertie Beor-Roberts asked for the case to be heard in private, citing Ms Price’s “mental wellbeing” and the impact of extreme media scrutiny.

Katie Price arriving to face questions over her finances at a public examination in court on Tuesday ( PA )

He described it as a “complex matter with a long history” and said Ms Price was prepared to cooperate fully with the trustees. He added all relevant documents had been handed over.

The court was told that Mr Beor-Roberts had been instructed less than 24 hours before the hearing.

Insisting a date be set for an interview, the judge in the Chief insolvency and Companies List, Nicholas Briggs, said: “This personal examination will be hovering over her head like a Sword of Damocles for a very long time.”

Adjourning the case, Ms Price agreed to attend a private interview on 24 September, with a provisional personal examination scheduled for 11 February provided the trustees require further information.

Barrister Darragh Connell, representing the trustees, previously told the court Ms Price had reached a voluntary agreement over her debts but had failed to pay the agreed figures.

Last week, the barrister said that “while some progress has been made”, investigations were ongoing as to how TikTok could comply with the order, and instead asked the court for a hold to be put on Price’s two “wallets” through which she is paid money from the platform.

Barrister Lauren Kreamer, representing TikTok, previously said in written submissions that the platform had paid Ms Price £84,000 for a three-month “agreement” in which she would “create ecommerce content for use by TikTok in its campaigns”, which had now ended.