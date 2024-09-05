Jeremy Kyle is due to give evidence at the inquest on Thursday ( ITV/Shutterstock )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Presenter Jeremy Kyle is expected to appear to give evidence at the inquest of a man who died after participating in his TV show.

Stephen Dymond is believed to have killed himself seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019, after failing a lie detector test.

The 63-year-old had been accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee, Jane Callaghan, and had rung 40 to 50 times in “desperate” attempts to become a guest on the show, the inquest previously heard.

He had been diagnosed with a depressive disorder in 1995 and he had taken overdoses on four occasions.

Before his appearance, he had been “insisting” his GP wrote him a letter to say he was no longer depressed or taking his mental health medication so he could go on a television show.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.