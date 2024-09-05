Jeremy Kyle Show inquest latest: Host to give evidence following Steve Dymond’s death days after going on show
Stephen Dymond, 63, is believed to have killed himself seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019
Presenter Jeremy Kyle is expected to appear to give evidence at the inquest of a man who died after participating in his TV show.
Stephen Dymond is believed to have killed himself seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019, after failing a lie detector test.
The 63-year-old had been accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee, Jane Callaghan, and had rung 40 to 50 times in “desperate” attempts to become a guest on the show, the inquest previously heard.
He had been diagnosed with a depressive disorder in 1995 and he had taken overdoses on four occasions.
Before his appearance, he had been “insisting” his GP wrote him a letter to say he was no longer depressed or taking his mental health medication so he could go on a television show.
