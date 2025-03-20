Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Formula 1 team owner and broadcaster Eddie Jordan OBE has died aged 76, after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

Jordan said he had experienced some “very dark days” after his bladder and prostate cancer diagnosis in early 2024, which later spread to his spine and pelvis.

According to his family, the Irishman worked up until the end of his life and passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

A statement from the BBC pundit’s family said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

"He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick’s Day, about his ambitions for London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become Patron."

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton speaks to Eddie Jordan at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2014 ( Getty Images )

How did Eddie Jordan make his name in Formula 1?

Known for his larger-than-life character in the F1 paddock, Jordan’s name became synonymous with motorsport.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Jordan climbed the ladder as a racing driver before he entered the world of team ownership.

A racing pioneer, he founded his own team in 1981 at various events in the UK and hired ex-racing driver Martin Brundle in British F3 in 1983.

He then went on to found his team Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, and famously gave seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher his debut later that year.

The team’s big victory came in 1998 at the Belgian Grand Prix during a dramatic, rain-hit race.

open image in gallery Eddie Jordan was a big name in F1 (PA) ( PA Archive )

What did Jordan do in later life?

He sold his team to Midland Group for £47.1million in 2005, and though the team’s name dropped off the grid, Jordan remained a household name in the world of F1.

He went on to become a popular figure for fans as a pundit for the BBC, where he was much-loved for his flamboyant and direct style.

After decades of dedicating his life to the sport, he received an OBE for services to charity and motor racing in March 2021.

More recently, Jordan served as star designer Adrian Newey’s manager and negotiated his £20m-a-year move from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

open image in gallery Jordan (right) was later a popular pundit on BBC's coverage of Formula 1 alongside Jake Humphrey (left) and David Coulthard (centre) ( Getty Images )

In recent years – and up until his death – he dedicated his time to the London Irish Rugby Club, which was bought by a consortium led by Jordan just last month.

Upon acquiring the team, the consortium said it would be turning its attention to “negotiating a full and sustainable return for London Irish to competitive rugby, hand-in-hand with London Irish’s supporter base”.

Eddie’s youngest son Kyle, a senior partner in the consortium, said at the time: “Our investors bring not just financial backing but a profound passion for rugby and a commitment to the community.”

open image in gallery Eddie Jordan and wife Marie Jordan (Middle Left) pose with his children during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2011. ( Getty Images )

His fortune, which is believed to be as high as £470m, includes investments in Formula 1, property, gaming, entertainment and health and fitness.

He held investments in a PGA golf course, a Bulgarian resort as well as commercial and residential real estate.

Jordan had several luxury yachts, including a 45m Perini Navi sailing yacht called Blush, which last sold for £9.4m when put up for auction.

He remained invested in sports, and aside from his recent purchase of London Irish, he has also previously been a shareholder in Celtic FC.

His other investments have included Irish food and drink firm Valeo Foods.

Who is Eddie Jordan survived by?

Jordan is survived by his wife Marie, who he married in 1979 and shares four children with: Zoe, Miki, Zak and Kyle.

Upon his death, his family said: “EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

Marie was a sportswoman herself, having represented Ireland in women’s basketball and serving as a captain of Sunningdale Golf Club.

open image in gallery Eddie Jordan (left) and his wife Marie (right) at the Royal Ascot in 2010. ( David Davies/PA Wire )

She is also a professional photographer, having had her work displayed at London art fairs in recent years.

Their youngest son, Kyle, is a senior partner in Jordan’s consortium which bought London Irish earlier this year. He is also the co-founder of a sustainable products company.

Their eldest child, Zoe, 43, is a financial trader turned fashion designer who has won several awards for her collections at London and New York fashion week.

Their other two children both followed careers related to sport. Miki works in sports event management while Zak is a snowboarder who also teaches the sport.