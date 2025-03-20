Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Eddie Jordan dies aged 76 as tributes pour in for ‘incredible spirit’ of F1 icon: latest

The 76-year-old passed away after a year-long battle with cancer

Kieran Jackson
F1 Correspondent
,Michael Jones
Thursday 20 March 2025 05:06 EDT
Comments
Eddie Jordan walks in the Paddock at Circuit de Monaco in May
Eddie Jordan walks in the Paddock at Circuit de Monaco in May (Getty Images)

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Jordan had been diagnosed with aggressive bladder and prostate cancer in spring of last year. He had spent the winter in South Africa after his latest round of chemotherapy.

He famously ran the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005 and was a pundit on BBC’s coverage of Formula 1.

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that he had died with his family releasing a statement which reads: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

Tributes to Jordon have already begun with Jake Humphrey praising his ‘incredible spirit’ and ‘love of life’.

Follow the latest reaction and tributes with our live blog below:

Stefano Domenicali reacts to Jordan death

CEO of Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali said:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

Mike Jones20 March 2025 09:08

Kieran Jackson20 March 2025 09:06

