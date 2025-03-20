Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Jordan revealed in December that he had experienced some “very dark days” after being diagnosed with “aggressive” bladder and prostate cancer last spring, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

The former F1 team owner and pundit, who ran the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005 and was a pundit on BBC’s coverage of Formula 1, spent the winter in Cape Town and insisted last month that his chemotherapy was in “good shape.”

But a statement from his family announced the Irishman had passed away earlier on Thursday.

The statement read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

Last month, speaking on talkSPORT about leading a consortium which has bought London Irish rugby club out of administration, Jordan became emotional as the conversation naturally moved on to his round of chemotherapy.

"Sorry guys, just a small thing, thank you,” Jordan said. "I've just come out of getting chemotherapy and I'm not 100 per cent together here guys.

"I'm just not myself at this moment in time. I'm a little all over the place, so please forgive me."

Presenter Alan Brazil told Jordan “not to worry”, adding: “I wasn’t going to bring it up. But listen, if we can get this out to people, it’s encouraging. Well done you.”

Jordan replied: “I just had a big deal of it yesterday so I’m sorry – I’m not quite myself.”

open image in gallery Jordan ran the Jordan Grand Prix team in F1 from 1991 to 2005 ( Getty Images )

Brazil signed off by saying: "Take care Eddie, don't you worry, you were fine.

“Get your health better and come back to us with more positive news about London Irish."

Jordan has previously said on his Formula For Success podcast in Februarywith former F1 driver David Coulthard: “I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape.

“And I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival.”

Earlier in 2024, Jordan played a key role in overseeing star F1 designer Adrian Newey’s transfer from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

More to follow…