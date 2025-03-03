Adrian Newey starts £20m Aston Martin F1 deal today – but why did he snub Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Adrian Newey stunned the Formula One paddock by announcing his departure from the all-conquering Red Bull last May, there seemed only one appropriate destination for the legendary designer’s swansong. Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle hinted as much when he asked Newey in Miami: “Do you look good in red?!”

But the Scuderia-aura wasn’t enough. What will be Ferrari’s loss, however, will be Aston Martin’s gain. Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has long made it clear his ambitions to elevate his team into world championship frontrunners and with September’s signing of F1’s most-revered design guru – as a company shareholder on a lucrative £20m-a-year deal, running over five years – the Canadian billionaire has made his biggest statement yet. Newey starts in his role as managing technical partner on Monday.

“As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen,” Stroll said last year.

“Our initial conversations confirmed there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We mean business – and so does he.”

Ferrari were keen not to become embroiled in a bidding war for Newey and, given the 66-year-old will now be the fifth-highest paid man in the sport behind only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Hamilton, that is understandable. But the designer’s wealth of expertise and experience is somewhat invaluable.

As Stroll said at September’s swanky announcement in Aston’s new £200m state-of-the-art Silverstone facility, it is a “bargain” in his mind. Newey has proven that much over a career which has brought 14 drivers’ titles and 12 constructors’ championships, curating title-winning cars by pencil at Williams and McLaren prior to Red Bull.

His standout ingenuity and knowledge when it comes to this era of cars has been particularly stark. He wrote a thesis during his degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics at Southampton University on ground-effect aerodynamics. This new set of regulations played right into his hands, so much so that last year he was the lead architect behind the RB19: statistically the most dominant car in F1’s 75-year history. In 2023, Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races.

His influence on the world championship, at times more so than the drivers in the cockpit, is unquestionable. But why not one final tilt at Ferrari, the sport’s most prestigious team? Why Aston Martin, currently the fifth-quickest team on the grid?

First and foremost, there are the basics. At £20m-a-year – which could rise to nearly £30m with bonuses – the salary is unprecedented for a designer or mechanic. He also becomes a shareholder in his unique title of managing technical partner. A five-year contract length also gives Newey time to bring success to a team predominantly focused on fresh engine and chassis regulations in 2026. Last week’s underwhelming test for Aston in Bahrain shows a team with an eye beyond 2025.

New F1 rules? There is nothing that Newey likes digging his teeth, or pencil, into more.

open image in gallery Design great Adrian Newey starts his role at Aston Martin on Monday ( PA Media )

open image in gallery Newey has never worked with Lewis Hamilton and turned down the chance to join Ferrari ( Getty Images )

“The 2026 rules are an opportunity, they’re a reset for everybody,” Newey has said. “When I said I’d be departing the old team [Red Bull], I was very flattered to have a lot of approaches from various teams.

“But Lawrence’s passion and enthusiasm is very endearing and persuasive. And to have the chance to be a shareholder and partner hasn’t been offered to me before. It became a very natural choice.”

Team owner Stroll, whose son Lance is one of the team’s drivers alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, has invested heavily in Aston Martin’s F1 project and is the key cog behind Newey’s arrival. In fact, he has been courting the British design guru for a few years, with the pair regularly running into each other during gym sessions at races in the Middle East.

The team Stroll took over in 2018 as Force India – then Racing Point and now Aston Martin – have a new wind tunnel alongside their HQ. Stroll has secured Honda as the team’s engine partner from 2026, with the Japanese manufacturer having worked alongside Newey during Verstappen’s run of titles at Red Bull.

open image in gallery Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll embraced Newey at September’s announcement ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Newey will also work with ex-Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell, now team principal, and Ferrari’s former chassis technical director Enrico Cardile. All are respected names in their field.

Aston are now billing themselves as “F1’s team of the future”, such is the levels of investment in their personnel and facilities. The ambition is clear and something Newey, who had approaches from former teams Williams and McLaren as well as a late bid from Alpine, simply couldn’t turn down.

“I was very flattered by the number of teams who did approach me and I had discussions with some of those teams,” Newey revealed.

“I decided to stop at Red Bull over the Suzuka weekend [in April]. I genuinely had no idea what would be next. But come late June… I felt that to be involved as a designer in motor racing, over 90% of my career has been hugely enjoyable.

“What’s the pinnacle of man and machine? It’s clearly Formula 1. I want to stay at the pinnacle for as long as people want me.”

open image in gallery Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso will work with Newey for the first time ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

It shouldn’t be underestimated the role Newey’s wife, Amanda, played too in his decision. Newey regularly referenced her influence in September’s press conference and, as opposed to uprooting their lives to Maranello in Italy with a move to Ferrari, staying UK-based was always the preferable option.

Now, from Monday, it will be fascinating to see the trajectory Aston take and how quickly Newey’s visionary instincts take hold on the car. 2025 is the final year of the current phase of regulations, with 2026 providing teams with a fresh start. Alonso, 43 years young, has already signed a contract until the end of that season, keen to experience the first car Newey will really carve out in his own image.

Further ahead, there are said to be ambitions to bring Verstappen to the team. Ambitions which surfaced over the off-season, too. Could a reunion with Newey be on the cards, whether that be replacing Alonso or alongside him? Put it this way: Stroll Snr. is very unlikely to sack his own son.

Regardless, what this move shows is that it is not all about the drivers in this sport. In what is a crowded field of leading contenders in F1, the dial has shifted towards Aston with the signing of Newey – the sport’s leading mind. Aston experienced a poor three-day test in Bahrain last week, but Newey will have his sights set on 2026 already.

And should he carve out more success and championships with his fifth and likely final team, it will only add more gloss to a legacy already unmatched in the history of Formula 1.