Four months ago, ahead of race six of the 2024 F1 season in Miami, nothing could convey how assured and dominant Red Bull were in Formula 1 like the unprecedented streak of success savoured on track. Four wins out of five, three one-two finishes out of five and including the two preceding seasons, 35 wins from 38 races. A fourth straight title for Max Verstappen looked like a foregone conclusion.

Not anymore. Not now, with Lando Norris gradually cutting Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ standings and McLaren just six points behind in the constructors’ championship. The previously irrepressible Verstappen now looks lost at sea, without a win in six races, and with familiar complaints raging across the airwaves. His main hope looks, at this point, to be McLaren bottling their opportunity and the papaya’s indecisiveness could well save his title.

Regardless, after a weekend where Red Bull were indisputably the fourth-quickest car at the Italian Grand Prix, Verstappen was gloom-ridden. After races at a high-downforce circuit in Zandvoort and a low-downforce circuit in Monza, it is now clear: Red Bull are off the pace.

“At the moment both championships are not realistic,” he said, after finishing sixth in a damage-limitation performance. “There are no excuses. Last year we had a great car, the most dominant car ever, but we have turned it into a monster so we have to turn it around. We have gone from a dominant car to an undriveable car in the space of six to eight months. That is very weird. We need to turn the car upside down.”

So what’s gone wrong at Red Bull? It’s hard not to analyse the rapid decline and see the symmetry with design genius Adrian Newey’s departure. Since Red Bull’s chief technology officer announced he was leaving the team after 19 years – for a rest, he said, but also with the controversy surrounding team boss Christian Horner a factor in his decision – Red Bull have won just three races out of 11. Verstappen has not tasted victory since June 23 in Barcelona.

“I always said I would have preferred if Adrian stayed but it is not about that now,” Verstappen added in Monza.

Yet the reality goes beyond Newey, whose mastery of the current ground-effect era of regulations no doubt propelled Red Bull to historic results. Much can be pointed at the simple fact that McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have finally got to grips – after three years – with this generation of cars.

While Red Bull looked to have reached the limit of their development curve, their rivals have improved over time and, notably, mid-season upgrades have been extremely effective. McLaren brought a host of new features to Zandvoort last week and won; Ferrari did the same in Monza this week and won. Yet for Red Bull, after a set of upgrades actually saw their pace decline in Imola in May, it seems they have reached their maximum capability with the RB20.

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen look on gloomily amidst a winless run which has stretched to six races ( Getty Images )

Specifically, the balance of the car is consistently inconsistent, with Verstappen complaining about a lot of understeer on Saturday after qualifying, while preparing the tyres and optimising their temperature has also been a problem. Twisty street circuits next up in Baku and Singapore will highlight these issues more distinctly.

Then there is Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s much-criticised teammate, who recently described the RB20 as like “driving a boat.” The Mexican has not finished in the top-five since Miami and, before the August break, seemed likely to lose his seat. Yet Horner retained him, placing trust in Perez despite lacklustre results and early qualifying eliminations.

For a team as cut-throat and bold as Red Bull have been in their time in F1, it seems a peculiar call. Perez’s lack of points – in contrast to his team-mate in first, he is languishing down in seventh, 160 points off Verstappen – is adversely affecting Red Bull’s chances of retaining their constructors’ crown.

Sergio Perez trails Red Bull teammate Verstappen by 160 points ( Getty Images )

Furthermore, when placed in front of Verstappen during the pair’s final run in Q3 on Saturday, Perez’s role was to aid his teammate with a helpful tow in the straights. Instead, he went wide in sector two, kicking up a host of gravel which impacted Verstappen’s final chance at pole position. While a late-season change seems unlikely, his future beyond this year is in peril.

Whether Red Bull will enter 2025 as world champions – something which a matter of months ago appeared a near certainty – is now in serious jeopardy. As mentioned, McLaren’s reluctance to prioritise Norris as their No 1 driver could save Verstappen on the drivers’ side.

With eight races and three sprint races to go, time is running out for the Brit, given the buffer Verstappen had before this sudden decline – now reduced to 62 points with 232 left on the table.

But on the constructors’ side, McLaren now trail by just six points – and look likely to take the lead in Azerbaijan in a fortnight. That would be the first different leader of the standings since early 2022. No doubt work will be intense at Red Bull HQ in Milton Keynes over the next weeks to find a solution. And fast.