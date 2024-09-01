Support truly

Lando Norris has challenged McLaren to make him their undisputed number one driver to propel him to Formula One championship glory – after he criticised team-mate Oscar Piastri’s “way too close for comfort” driving at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc rolled the strategy dice to take a famous victory on Ferrari’s home turf in Monza, leaving Piastri – who led for the majority of 53 frantic laps – second and pole-sitter Norris a disappointing third.

Max Verstappen started seventh and improved just one place to allow Norris to reduce the title deficit from 70 points to 62 with eight rounds and 224 points still to play for.

But following a desperate weekend for Red Bull – with Verstappen describing his car as “a monster” – Norris believes the time has come for McLaren to deliver their unwavering support.

“I would love it,” said Norris, who is 44 points ahead of Piastri. “But it is not up to me. It is up to the team. I don’t want to beg to be allowed past. A driver doesn’t want things to be played that way. And although I wouldn’t say we are running out of time, time is slipping away. I still believe I can do it.

“We had close to the best car today. We are helping each other and that has showed this year, but when you are fighting for the championship you want everything and I am doing all I can.

“The best way is to win a race and I didn’t do that today because of some silly things.”

Piastri was asked for his response, but elected not to reply. Both drivers have been free to race, but with McLaren sensing their first drivers’ title since Lewis Hamilton triumphed in 2008, team principal Andrea Stella indicated he could answer Norris’ wishes.

“We have to acknowledge that we are in a position to challenge for both the constructors’ and drivers’ championship,” he said. “And we have to put the team and Lando in a position to pursue both championships.”

Norris (right) has challenged McLaren to make him their undisputed number one driver ( AP )

Norris delivered an emphatic win last time out in the Netherlands, but he will view Sunday’s race at the Temple of Speed as another missed opportunity.

He has never led a lap after starting from pole – and his miserable streak extended to five attempts here.

Norris’ initial getaway was good, moving over to his right to defend the inside line from Piastri on the 200mph drag to the Variante del Rettifilo. But his work unravelled when a scrappy exit from the opening chicane afforded Piastri a tow on the exit of the Curva Grande.

Norris was exposed and Piastri did not need a second invitation to plant his McLaren around the outside of his team-mate at the ensuing Variante della Roggia. Norris might have been braver on the brakes and the Bristolian then lost out to Leclerc at the first Lesmo dropping him to third after half-a-dozen turns.

Charles Leclerc celebrates his win on the Monza podium ( AP )

But commenting on the opening lap, Norris said: “We had a big gap behind (to Leclerc) and it got way too close for comfort.

“We could easily have crashed, had I braked one metre later. And if I could rewind I would do it differently. maybe I was too much on the cautious side and I paid the price.”

Piastri said: “I broke later, got round the outside and there wasn’t much more to it than that. We both got through unscathed and it put me in a race-winning position.”

However, Ferrari had other ideas. In contrast to their rivals, the Scuderia were attempting a one-stop strategy and their brazen idea suddenly dawned on McLaren.

“Just drive f****** fast,” Norris was told by his race engineer, Will Joseph. Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz was swatted aside, first by Piastri on lap 45 and then Norris on lap 48.

Norris now trails Verstappen by 62 points in the championship ( Getty Images )

But Leclerc was nearly 12 seconds up the road.

The tifosi cheered wildly as the lap counter ticked down and despite being on 38-lap-old rubber, Leclerc nursed his Ferrari to the end to claim a fine win, 2.6 secconds clear of Piastri.

The Monegasque, who also won here for Ferrari five years ago, said: “It is an incredible feeling. I didn’t think the second time would be so special. But my God, the emotions were the same as in 2019.

“It was difficult to keep my eyes on the track during the last few laps because I could see that everyone was standing up.

“In 2019, my mother (Pascale) was in the grandstand because I could not get her a paddock pass. But this year she was in the paddock!

“I saw the red smoke but I knew I had to finish the job. Monaco and Monza are the two races I wanted to win and I have managed to win them both this year. It is so special. The tifosi were incredible. Mama Mia.”