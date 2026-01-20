How China’s plans for a new London embassy became a seven-year standoff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain has finally approved the construction of a new Chinese embassy in London, a decision stalled for seven years by planning disputes and a diplomatic standoff that has further complicated efforts to repair damaged relations between the two nations.

Here is a timeline of why the planning application has taken so long to resolve:

May 2018

China announced plans to build a new embassy in London on the former site of the Royal Mint - the maker of British coins - after purchasing land on the site for about 250 million pounds ($337 million).

The new embassy would replace China's main diplomatic premises in Portland Place in the Marylebone district of central London. This has been the site of China's embassy since 1877 when it was opened as the country's first permanent overseas diplomatic mission.

Chinese diplomats say they need a new embassy because the current space is too small and they use several buildings across London to host the work of officials who work on science, defence, culture and visa services.

open image in gallery The Royal Mint Court where China is planning a new London embassy. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

When the Chinese government bought the land, Britain's then Conservative government gave its approval. The then foreign minister, Boris Johnson, welcomed what he said at the time was China's "largest overseas diplomatic investment".

China's then ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, expressed hopes that the deal would "write a new chapter for a China-UK golden era".

June 2021

China submitted its plans to redevelop the site to the Tower Hamlets council in east London. Under British law, local governments handle most planning decisions.

The plan set out how China planned to build an embassy with a footprint of about 55,000 square metres (600,000 square feet) which would be China's biggest mission in Europe.

The new embassy would include enough space for offices, housing for diplomats and staff, as well as commerce, consular services, educational and cultural centres.

December 2022

The problems began when Tower Hamlets council unexpectedly refused to grant permission for the project saying it would impact on the lives of residents.

While unelected planning officers in Tower Hamlets council accepted the plans, local elected councillors overruled them at a meeting.

open image in gallery Uyghurs during a demonstration in Parliament Square, London. ( PA )

The councillors sided with local residents who said they could be swept up in protests at the site and complained about China's treatment of Uyghurs, a sensitive issue for residents in an area of east London that has a large Muslim population.

August 2023

China paused plans to build a new embassy when it missed a deadline to appeal against the local council's decision.

China would only resubmit its application if it received a promise from the British government to intervene, sources told Reuters at the time.

Around this time, British officials said London's plans to rebuild its embassy in Beijing could be impacted in a tit-for-tat response unless China was allowed to relocate its embassy.

July 2024

Two weeks after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party won one of the largest parliamentary majorities in recent history, China resubmitted its planning application to the local government.

August 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping raised his concerns about the failure to approve the embassy decision with Starmer in their first call.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. ( PA Archive )

October 2024

The British government took control of the stalled planning decision under powers that allow it to do so if an application is controversial, or nationally significant.

This triggered a planning inquiry with the final decision then made by the government.

November 2024

Starmer told Xi in televised comments at the G20 summit in Brazil that his government would make the final decision on whether to approve the embassy after Xi raised the matter with him.

January 2025

After the planning inquiry requested evidence, the then British foreign and interior ministers indicated their support for the plans.

open image in gallery Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest against the opening of the new Chinese embassy, in London. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

August 2025

The government first delayed its decision after saying parts of China's planning application were blacked out.

Over the following months, it pushed back the ruling twice more, citing slow responses from the British interior and foreign ministries” delays that came as ministers faced criticism over the collapse of a trial of men accused of spying for Beijing.

January 2026

The British government approved the embassy plan, saying national security was its "first duty" and intelligence agencies had been involved throughout the process.