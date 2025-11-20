Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chaos at the heart of Boris Johnson's government and failure to take Covid seriously led to 23,000 deaths, a damning report into the decision-making during the pandemic has found.

The Covid inquiry also found that the then prime minister and his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, presided over a “toxic and chaotic culture” at the heart of Number 10, which saw the views of women ignored.

The report found that more than 20,000 lives could have been saved in England if the lockdown had been implemented just a week earlier than it was in March 2020.

Meanwhile, all four devolved nations have been accused of acting “too little too late” as the virus spread across the country, and a total lockdown could have been avoided if pandemic restrictions had been introduced sooner.

Children were ordered home from school, and families missed out on the chance to say a final goodbye to dying relatives under the measures introduced by the government in March 2020.

From 16 March, measures such as self-isolation and social distancing came into effect, with schools and pubs closed later that week, before ministers took the unprecedented step of ordering the first full lockdown on 23 March.

“Had more stringent restrictions short of a ‘stay at home’ lockdown been introduced earlier than 16 March [...] the mandatory lockdown that was imposed might have been shorter or conceivably might not have been necessary at all,” the report says.

However, had the mandatory lockdown been in place from that earlier March 16 date, “modelling has established that the number of deaths in England in the first wave up until 1 July 2020 would have been reduced by 48 per cent - equating to approximately 23,000 fewer deaths.”

The report also found:

Partygate and other instances of Covid rule-breaking caused “huge distress” to the public, particularly “bereaved people who had complied with the rules and guidance despite massive personal and financial costs. The Downing Street party saga in particular led to a “self-reported” reduction in people following the rules over Christmas 2021.

Mr Johnson “repeatedly changed his mind” in September and October 2020 “on whether to introduce tougher restrictions and failed to make timely decisions”. The report says that his “oscillation enabled the virus to continue spreading at pace” and led to the second four-week lockdown that November.

The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme in summer 2020, which offered discounted restaurant meals to try and inject cash into the struggling hospitality industry, was “devised in the absence of scientific advice” and “undermined public health messaging. Mr Johnson and then-chancellor Rishi Sunak “failed to seek scientific advice” about the potential risks of the scheme, despite being advised by Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, about the risks of indoor settings.

Attempts to rules around Christmas 2020 to allow people to gather with their families - which then had to be scaled back or reversed - gave “rise to false hope” among the general public.

Then health-secretary Matt Hancock “gained a reputation among senior officials and advisers at 10 Downing Street for overpromising and underdelivering”. While Sir Chris Wormald – then running the Department of Health and Social Care but now the country’s most senior civil servant – did not “rectify the overenthusiastic impression” he had given to Number 10. Their actions between them “obscured the reality and the need for more action” through Spring 2020.

There was “no clear plan setting out the arrangements” and Dominic Raab was “unclear how he was to do the job” when Mr Johnson was incapacitated with Covid. There was “no clear plan setting out the arrangements to be put in place to ensure continuity of leadership and decision-making”. The report says it is “not clear how critical decisions would have been made” if the then-PM had fallen ill earlier in March before “key decisions” had been made, or he had not recovered.

The inquiry heard evidence about “the destabilising behaviour of a number of individuals” including Mr Cummings, then a senior adviser to the PM.

“By failing to tackle this chaotic culture – and, at times, actively encouraging it – Mr Johnson reinforced a culture in which the loudest voices prevailed and the views of other colleagues, particularly women, often went ignored, to the detriment of good decision-making,” the report found.

Mr Johnson was also said to have a “failure to appreciate the urgency of the situation” in the early days as the virus took hold, and that was put down to “his optimism that it would amount to nothing”.

Mr Cummings was described as a “destabilising influence” whose behaviour “comtributed significantly to a culture of fear, mutual distrust and suspicion that poisoned the atmosphere in 10 Downing Street and undermined the authority of the prime minister”.

The adviser – who then went on to be known for the Barnard Castle scandal – “strayed far from the proper role of a special adviser” and "sought to make key decisions in 10 Downing Street which were for the prime minister to make".

Releasing the report on Thursday afternoon, inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett said that when the virus was spreading in early 2020, “all four governments failed to appreciate the scale of the threat or the urgency of the response it demanded”.

She said that leaders across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were “presented with unenviable choices as to how to respond” and “whatever decision they took there was often no right answer or good outcome”.

“They also had to make decisions in conditions of extreme pressure,” she added.

“Nonetheless, I can summarise my findings of the response as ‘too little, too late’”.

The report’s release comes after a series of hearings which took evidence from more than 160 witnesses including Mr Johnson, Mr Cummings, and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

They were questioned on measures such as public testing, social distancing, and the Eat Out scheme which it had been hoped could inject cash into businesses that had been forced to shut during the Spring.

The inquiry is still ongoing, and publications will be expected at a later date on modules covering issues such as vaccines, children and young people, and the economic response to the pandemic.