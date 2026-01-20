Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has approved plans for the controversial Chinese “super-embassy” in London, despite major security concerns and warnings from international allies.

Local government secretary Steve Reed gave the plans the green light on Tuesday, undeterred by calls for the government to block the development.

The government could now face a legal challenge in the court, with local residents raising money to launch a judicial review against the project.

Beijing’s controversial proposals for the building at Royal Mint Court, a site near the Tower of London, is reportedly to include 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber.

Those opposed to the plans fear the hidden chamber would be located in close proximity to data cables, which are crucial for financial sector communications between the City of London and Canary Wharf.

open image in gallery An aerial photograph of the former site of the UK's Royal Mint, now owned by China and set to be the site of its new embassy in London ( Sky News )

There are also concerns the secret rooms, located in the site’s basement, could be used for the detention of dissidents who have fled the Chinese state for Britain.

Luke de Pulford, head of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, told the Press Association: “Years of campaigning about the obvious and manifold risks posed by this embassy development have not been enough to outweigh the UK Government’s desire for Beijing’s money.”

The decision comes after Labour MPs revealed on Monday that several UK allies have raised fears about the plans, and have urged the government not to “open Pandora’s Box”.

open image in gallery Protesters gathered outside Royal Mint Court, London, the site of the proposed new Chinese embassy (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sarah Champion, chairman of the international development select committee, said in an urgent Commons debate: “We’ve now had interventions from the Dutch government, Swiss parliament, Swedish parliament and two interventions from the White House about the risks posed to UK infrastructure by the cabling that runs along the Royal Mint Court.

“Once planning is given we cannot take it back, we will have lost control. This is not a risk we can afford to take and the Government should refuse this disastrous plan.”

But the government has argued that it would consolidate Chinese diplomatic presence from seven buildings to one, which could have security benefits.

The decision removes a diplomatic hurdle in the relationship with Xi Jinping’s government, clearing the way for Sir Keir Starmer to make a widely-expected visit to China – possibly within weeks.

A letter from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government published on Tuesday morning said the communities secretary had granted both planning permission and listed building consent for the site.

open image in gallery The decision removes a diplomatic hurdle in the relationship with Xi Jinping’s government, clearing the way for Sir Keir Starmer to make a widely-expected visit to China – possibly within weeks ( PA Archive )

In a written ministerial statement, Steve Reed said the decision is “now final unless it is successfully challenged in court”.

In a written ministerial statement, the Housing Secretary said: “The decision was in line with the recommendation of the independent planning inspector who held a public inquiry into this case between 11 February and 19 February 2025.

“MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) ministers making planning decisions must follow a quasi-judicial process. This means they must make decisions fairly, based on evidence and planning rules.”

Ciaran Martin, former chief executive of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, last week dismissed concerns about the proposed embassy’s location.

In an article for The Times, he said the plans would have been thoroughly scrutinised by the UK’s security services, and that “no Government would override their advice were they to say the risks were too great”.

More follows on this breaking news story...