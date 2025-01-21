Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former chair of the child sexual abuse inquiry has hit out at the response of the Tory government to her recommendations, saying: “It was awful.”

Professor Alexis Jay told MPs on Tuesday that she was hugely disappointed to read the government’s official response to her suggestions, which were the culmination of an independent seven-year inquiry that sought to get to the bottom of institutional failings across England.

She told the Home Affairs Committee: “When we got the final printed version of the government’s response, it was inconsequential, insubstantial, committed to nothing.”

She said the Tory government’s response “made no specific commitment” to her recommendations, adding: “The reaction of all of us, but mostly victims and survivors, was such huge disappointment and anger.”

The response was published in May 2023, when Suella Braverman was home secretary.

open image in gallery Professor Alexis Jay gave evidence to the Home Affairs select committee on Tuesday ( Parliament TV )

Professor Jay said the only recommendation acted upon was a requirement for people to report child sexual abuse, but said this was watered down and ultimately not enacted because of the general election.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has now pledged to enact all 20 recommendations from the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse, with a timetable of when this will happen to be published before Easter.

The government has been under mounting pressure to act on grooming gang failures after right-wing figures, led by X owner Elon Musk, pushed for a national inquiry into the scandal.

Professor Jay said she was concerned about “the weaponisation of child sexual abuse that has gone on”, but refused to publicly name any bad actors because she didn’t want “to give them the oxygen of publicity”.

Talking about her frustration with the government’s response to her inquiry, Professor Jay explained she wrote to The Times newspaper along with three other panel members in May 2023 expressing their “upset and distress”.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper told the Commons the government would launch a rapid review into grooming gangs ( PA Wire )

“It appeared to promise something and in fact there was no substance to it,” she said of the government response.

She told MPs she then received a request to speak with a special advisor of the home secretary in June, while she was on holiday.

Professor Jay explained she thought the advisor would want to talk about how they could progress on the inquiry’s recommendations, but instead “a special advisor came on demanding to know why I had written to The Times.”

She continued: “I was very clear that I was not accountable to this person, as an independent chair, at all, and I did have ideas about how we could take things forward if they were willing to listen.”

She described it as not a “happy experience” and said it then led to a period of silence from the Home Office. This only changed when James Cleverly was brought in to replace Suella Braverman as home secretary, and Professor Jay wrote to his team to see if they could reset relations.