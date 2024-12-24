The key donors who contributed to the Brick by Brick campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The tremendous success of the Brick by Brick campaign would never have been possible without the generous response from both our readers and high-profile donors.

In September, The Independent and leading domestic abuse charity Refuge launched a trailblazing appeal to raise funds for building two safe houses for women and children escaping abusive partners and raise public awareness of domestic abuse.

The campaign, which kicked off in September, aimed to build one refuge at the outset. But construction plans were changed to accommodate a second house after the initial £300,000 target was smashed just weeks into the campaign, with over £X raised for the appeal so far.

A star-studded cast of famous faces has backed the Brick by Brick campaign - including everyone from the PM Sir Keir Starmer, to Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, the Queen, Olivia Colman, Victoria Derbyshire and Sir Patrick Stewart.

The house, the first that housebuilder Persimmon has ever built specifically for domestic abuse survivors, will be semi-detached, with a living room, open-plan kitchen and dining room as well as a private garden.

An all-star cast of famous faces has backed the appeal ( Getty )

It will also have the latest security measures, including a fireproof letter box, CCTV, and enhanced locking features on windows and doors. It will be linked to the local police force to ensure that officers can get there quickly in the unlikely event that a woman’s abuser discovers where she is living.

But survivors will have more than a roof over their head thanks to Refuge staff providing emotional support and legal advice during a family’s stay, as well as supporting women with safety planning, budgeting, finding a safe new home, dealing with debt and applying for welfare benefits, accessing health services, and finding nurseries and schools.

Here is a breakdown of some of the key donors who contributed to the Brick by Brick campaign.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327.