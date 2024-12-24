Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two safe houses for survivors of domestic abuse and their children fleeing torment and violence are being built as a result of The Independent’s hugely successful Brick by Brick campaign.

The roof is being added to the first property and work is underway on the second after the initial £300,000 fundraising target was smashed within weeks.

The powerful campaign, which was launched with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge in September, has prompted a deep national conversation about the prevalance of violence within relationships, coercive control and the many vicious forms domestic abuse takes.

open image in gallery ( John Aron for The Independent )

Generous donations have poured in from readers, celebrities, businesses and campaigners, bringing the current total to 576,984 . Both houses - which are being installed with safety alarm and fireproof letter boxes - should be completed by spring.

Support has come from leading UK figures, including prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Queen, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman, Victoria Derbyshire and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Dame Joanna said: “I am thrilled to hear of these two houses nearing completion, spreading their wings of security and comfort and refuge for the beloveds who so desperately need them.”

open image in gallery ( John Aron for The Independent )

A spokesperson for the Queen added: “I know Her Majesty will be delighted to hear that, thanks to the generosity of so many, not one but two new refuges are to be built.

“As Her Majesty’s recent documentary on the issue made clear, the cause is so vital and one she is determined to keep highlighting in the hope of building a better future for all survivors of abuse - brick by brick.”

Oscar-winning star Olivia Colman applauded the success of the campaign as she called for an end to violence against women and children.

“Thank you to everyone for reading, using your voice and donating. You have not only helped to save the lives of women and children, you have come together to tell abusers that we won’t sit by and ignore their abuse.”

open image in gallery Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Patrick Stewart and Dame Joanna Lumley have supported The Independent and Refuge’s campaign to help domestic abuse survivors ( Getty )

The Brick by Brick appeal has been about more than bricks and mortar as The Independent and Refuge strived to raise awareness of the scourge of domestic abuse.

On average, one woman is killed by a partner or ex-partner every five days and one in four women are subjected to domestic abuse in their lives in England and Wales.

A chronic national shortage of safe spaces means a woman trying to escape is turned away from a refuge every two hours across the country.

During the launch of the campaign, The Independent revealed many domestic abuse victims face the brutal choice of homelessness or returning to their abusers to face further torment due to the shortage of places – while demand for services soars.

Abigail Ampofo, interim chief executive of Refuge, said the charity had been “utterly blown away by the success” of the Brick by Brick campaign, which she credited as playing a key role in “kickstarting a national discussion” on domestic abuse.

“We hope this encourages more survivors to report their experiences, and reach out for support,” she added.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said the Brick by Brick appeal had “inspired our readers and supporters to give enough money to allow those most in need to escape violence, threats and abuse.”

Around six in 10 women fleeing domestic abuse who requested a space in a refuge in England between April 2022 and March 2023 were denied a place.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla is delighted two refuges are now being built ( Reuters )

Refuges – which house women often at risk of being killed by their abuser if they stay – are always in secret locations and have a range of security measures in place.

The two houses, which are being built by Persimmon, will also be in a secret location and have security fittings. While safe houses are normally communal spaces, these homes will be different and instead help one family after the other.

In a trailblazing move, the houses will be the first of their kind to be built specifically for survivors of domestic abuse, and will receive direct support from Refuge.

Anthony Vigor, chair of Persimmon Charitable Foundation, said: “The support received from so many people for the Brick by Brick campaign has been truly outstanding.

“We feel privileged to be involved with this project and the life-changing benefits it will deliver. We look forward to handing over the homes once they are completed in 2025.”

Esther*, a domestic abuse survivor who spoke to The Independent for the launch of the campaign, said: “I was over the moon with how successful the campaign was. I was amazed at how well it did and it felt very humbling to be a part of something so special and well-needed.”

open image in gallery Emma Armstrong, a domestic abuse survivor, said more women could be helped as a result of the campaign ( Indy TV )

She previously spoke of how she had been held prisoner for a week in her flat by her then-partner before finally escaping to her mother, who did not recognise her when she opened the door due to her injuries.

“She fainted because I just didn’t look like me,” Esther said. “My ear was hanging off. My nose was split. My eyes were split up. My lips were split. I had bruises all over me.”

Emma Armstrong, a domestic abuse survivor who has backed the Brick by Brick appeal, said more survivors can be helped and fewer women are at risk of domestic homicides thanks to the “amazing” campaign.

​​*Name has been changed to protect her identity

Your support is still welcome, all donations received will be spent on Refuge’s lifesaving work housing survivors of domestic abuse.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327.