An urgent recall notice has been ordered for an electric blanket sold across the UK over risks of fire and electric shocks.

The blanket, sold by B&Q, presents risk of fire as it contains an electric component that can overheat, the Office for Product Safety and Standards says. This means it could catch fire itself or set furniture around it ablaze, presenting a serious danger.

It is also possible that the controller could overheat and melt in this scenario, the standards watchdog added, meaning live parts could become exposed and cause electric shocks.

It was found to not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

open image in gallery The B&Q GoodHome Saturnia Electric Blanket has been recalled ( Office for Product Safety and Standards )

The product is the B&Q GoodHome Saturnia Electric Blanket, manufactured in China, which has been on sale since November 2024.

Customers are asked to cease using the product immediately, disconnect it from the mains, and return it to their nearest B&Q store for a full refund.

Many people are opting to use electric blankets this winter as a cost-effective way to keep warm. With energy bill remaining persistently high, the devices offer a way to keep an individual warm without having to heat an entire home.

However, several fire brigades have now issued warnings in response to the increasing popularity of electric blankets. Guidance from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) says: “Though electric blankets can be a great, cost-effective way to keep warm and cosy, it's important to use them with care.”

“Before putting your electric blanket on the bed to use over the winter months, take a few minutes to check that the blanket is safe for continued use.”

open image in gallery Several energy providers and councils now free offer electric blankets ( Getty/iStock )

The fire service recommends checking the fabric is not worn or frayed, and that there is no damage to any of the electrical parts of the device.

It also advises against using hot water bottles with an electric blanket, and never to use one overnight unless it is specifically stated to be safe for this.

Several energy providers and councils offer free electric blankets, alongside products like hand warmers or even portable heaters, to help those who are vulnerable or on low incomes during the colder months.

Some estimates suggest that using an electric blanket can save as much as £300 on energy bills across a year, and are especially useful for less mobile and older people.

Octopus Energy and OVO are two major energy firms offering blankets this winter. Alongside most other big companies, they also have a spate of other means of support.