How your energy provider could help you save up to £2,000 off your bill

The colder weather has begun to bite, and with it, the unwelcome rise in heating costs as people try and stay warm.

Millions of people across the UK are struggling with the high-price of energy this year, as the rising cost of living makes this Christmas a difficult one for many.

There are many avenues of support available for those looking to reduce costs this winter, but one of the lesser-known options comes from energy providers themselves.

Under Ofcom rules, all major energy companies must offer support to struggling customers, with many schemes on offer. This ranges from freebies like electric blankets and efficiency upgrades, all the way to cash grants and debt write-offs.

For those who find themselves falling behind on bills, it is always advisable to contact energy providers as soon as possible to see what help is available. All will usually allow customers to negotiate a payment plan that they can afford, but in some circumstances, as much as £2,000 is on offer to tackle the costs.

Here’s what’s on offer from the UK’s six biggest energy providers:

British Gas Trust

Through the British Gas Trust, there are grants for both customers and non-customers of the energy provider of the same name. While British Gas funds the trust, it is independent from the company.

Customers of British Gas can get up to £2,000 from the trust’s ‘Energy Support Fund (ESF)’, while non-customers can receive up to £1,700 from its ‘Individuals and Families Fund (I&F)’.

open image in gallery Through the British Gas Trust, there are grants for both customers and non-customers of the energy provider of the same name ( Getty/iStock )

Energy Support Fund

British Gas Trust offers this fund to British Gas credit and prepayment meter customers. Applicants must not have received a grant from the trust within the last 12 months, and must owe between £250 and £2,000 in outstanding debt.

The trust requires applicants to submit their account balance for assessment – if this exceeds the £2,000 threshold, the application will be denied.

Individuals and Families Fund

Customers of other energy providers can apply to this fund from the British Gas Trust provided they have not received a grant from the charity within the last two years.

Prepayment customers must owe at least £50, in energy debt, while credit account customers must owe £250 – and both up to £1,700. They must also have a household income of less than £20,328, and/or live in a household with someone who receives a disability benefit or carer’s allowance, and/or has three or more children.

Crucially, customers of other large energy providers that have their own energy support funds can only apply if they have been declined by their providers’ scheme.

More details are available on the British Gas Trust website.

British Gas said: “Tackling energy debt and fuel poverty is a priority for us and we’re making sure help is available when it’s needed most. We’ve committed £140 million, the UK’s largest voluntary energy support package, to help make sure no one is facing these challenges alone.”

Octopus

To help support people through the energy crisis, Octopus has set up its ‘Octopus Assist’ programme – a £40 million fund offering various means of support. This includes grants, standing charge holidays and debt write-offs, the energy provider says, for those with the “greatest need”.

What’s on offer is decided on a case-by-case basis, with customers invited to explain their income and outgoings to make an application. Octopus says it has supported over 100,000 customers through the fund to date.

The energy provider also runs its ‘You Pay, We Pay’ initiative, which sees it match every additional payment that a customer in debt makes to support them in reducing their debt further over a period of time.

open image in gallery Octopus has set up its ‘Octopus Assist’ programme – a £40 million fund offering various means of support ( Getty/iStock )

Pensioners in need can also get a one-off £200 to support them, while vulnerable customers are offered a free electric blanket to keep warm and reduce bills.

For full details of what’s on offer, Octopus customers can visit the provider’s website.

An Octopus Energy spokesperson said: “We're obsessed with driving down bills for our customers while ensuring support is always available to those who need it.

“We urge our customers to get in touch with us if they are struggling, as we have many different ways to help – from thermal imaging cameras, to free electricity sessions and electric blankets.”

OVO

OVO has pledged £56 million to its ‘Extra Support Package’, which offers year-round help and extra support in winter.

Subject to eligibility, applicants can receive direct debit reductions, emergency credit top-ups, and extended repayment plans. OVO also offers free energy saving products like electric throws, and free energy efficiency home upgrades to help reduce bills.

For full details of what’s on offer, OVO customers can visit the provider’s website.

An OVO spokesperson said: “Our teams are always on hand to support customers. We’re providing support to those who need it most by working together with our charity partners and offering our Extra Support Package.”

E.ON Next

E.ON Next customers are able to apply for support via the company’s Energy Fund. This can provide grants to help with bills and debt, as well as replacement appliances.

To be eligible for a grant, applicants must pass a three-month provisional award scheme, and be able to cover their average monthly energy use. During this time, E.ON will clear any debt and – provided all payments have been made – the debt will be cleared.

open image in gallery E.ON Next customers are able to apply for support via the company’s Energy Fund (Chris Radburn/PA) ( PA Archive )

Applications are considered on a case-by-case basis, but the energy company asks for evidence of any benefits received by any adult in the households, as well as medical evidence of any disabilities or health conditions.

The company also offers affordable payment plans, variable debt repayment rates, and temporary repayment credit for those in need.

For full details of what’s on offer, E.ON customers can visit the provider’s website.

EDF

Customers of EDF are able to apply for additional support through the provider’s Customer Support Fund. It can provide grants to help with debt, and replace appliances.

The fund is available to customers who are struggling with debt and need support becoming financially stable. EDF says applicants need to show they are committed to being financially stable by making regular payments for ongoing energy use.

Successful applicants will need to make a repayment plan with the French energy company, during which time they will suspend any debt activity. If sufficient payments are made over this period, then the debt will be cleared in full.

The energy company asks for evidence of benefits being received by any adult in the households, and for medical evidence of any disabilities or health conditions.

For full details of what’s on offer, EDF customers can visit the provider’s website.

ScottishPower

ScottishPower has pledged over £60m to its hardship fund, which is designed to help customers get their finances under control, and may be able to clear or reduce arrears.

To be eligible, most applicants will need to be in receipt of a qualifying benefit like universal credit or ESA. In exceptional circumstances, ScottishPower says it will accept applications for those on low incomes, but not claiming a qualifying benefit.

The company also offers affordable instalment plans, pay as you go meters, and the option to adjust payment on-demand using its app.

For full details of what’s on offer, ScottishPower customers can visit the provider’s website.

For more help with the cost of living this winter and beyond, visit The Independent’s regularly updated guide