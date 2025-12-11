Urgent safety warning as tumble dryers recalled over fire risk
- Households with specific integrated heat pump tumble dryers from brands including Haier, Candy, and Hoover have been told to check their appliances for an urgent safety repair.
- An official government warning said there is a fire risk associated with these machines due to an internal short circuit that can cause the tumble dryer to ignite during normal use.
- Owners are advised to immediately stop using affected appliances, switch them off, and unplug them if accessible, until the repair has been completed.
- Haier initially launched a corrective action programme for 103,000 machines, but the Office for Product Safety and Standards halted it due to safety concerns with the modification.
- Following an updated modification, Haier has resumed its programme and is contacting consumers to arrange repairs for the remaining 85,000 affected appliances.
- Check if your tumble dryer is affected here.