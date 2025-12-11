Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Urgent safety warning as tumble dryers recalled over fire risk

Owners are advised to immediately stop using affected appliances
Owners are advised to immediately stop using affected appliances (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Households with specific integrated heat pump tumble dryers from brands including Haier, Candy, and Hoover have been told to check their appliances for an urgent safety repair.
  • An official government warning said there is a fire risk associated with these machines due to an internal short circuit that can cause the tumble dryer to ignite during normal use.
  • Owners are advised to immediately stop using affected appliances, switch them off, and unplug them if accessible, until the repair has been completed.
  • Haier initially launched a corrective action programme for 103,000 machines, but the Office for Product Safety and Standards halted it due to safety concerns with the modification.
  • Following an updated modification, Haier has resumed its programme and is contacting consumers to arrange repairs for the remaining 85,000 affected appliances.
  • Check if your tumble dryer is affected here.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in