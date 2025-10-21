Major energy companies offer free electric blankets to save up to £300 on bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two major energy suppliers are offering to help households who need extra support with the cold this winter by handing out complimentary electric blankets.

Octopus Energy and OVO will be distributing tens of thousands of electric blankets to eligible households facing financial hardship in 2025.

Electric blankets are a cost-effective way to avoid having to heat an entire property, instead allowing just one person to stay warm. They cost approximately 2-4p an hour to operate, helping households lower expenditure in the colder weather.

Use of the blankets can save up to £300, Octopus Energy says, finding that customers who received a blanket in previous months saved 10-20 per cent on their energy bills.

Both companies require customers to apply for the free blankets, with the scheme subject to certain eligibility criteria.

Octopus Energy and OVO will be distributing tens of thousands of electric blankets ( Getty Images )

Priority will go to elderly residents, those with mobility restrictions, and people with health conditions that means cold temperatures put them more at risk. The company has allocated 10,000 blankets this year, limited to one per household.

Octopus guidance says: “Modern electric blankets, used according to their instructions, are safe and energy efficient. Last Winter, we used our purchasing power to buy 7,000, and offered them for free to customers we identified would benefit most when they filled in our financial assistance tool.”

“We’ve been really trying to target people who need a blanket most: so we haven’t offered one to every customer, and we've tried to keep it to one per home so that we can support as many people as possible.”

For those who are not able to take advantage of the offers, other support is available from all energy companies as the colder months begin to bite.

Those struggling with energy bills should be aware that all energy providers are legally obliged to help. Latest figures show that energy debt rose to £4.4 billion in September, so anyone struggling with this is far from alone.

Anyone who finds themselves falling behind with payments or struggling to afford essentials after energy bills should worth contacting their provider. They may be able to offer you support such as a full payment plan review, affordable debt repayment plans, extensions and even reductions.

Several energy suppliers also offer financial support or waivers for those struggling with their energy bills. These include Scottish Power, EDF, E.ON and Octopus. Eligibility varies between energy providers. British Gas also offers a grant of up to £2,000 to customers of any energy provider.