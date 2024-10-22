Empty Airbnbs to be used to house domestic abuse survivors free of charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Empty Airbnbs will be used to house domestic abuse survivors for no cost under a new pilot scheme.

Listings on Airbnb will provide temporary accommodation for victims when refuge spaces are not available under the plan being launched in an undisclosed area of England.

The Independent recently reported that more than half of domestic abuse survivors face homelessness after being turned away from refuges due to a chronic national shortage of spaces.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows around six in 10 women fleeing domestic violence who sought a space in a refuge in England between April 2022 and March 2023 were denied a place.

Airbnb’s new initiative, which has been launched with leading domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid, will include safety measures to ensure victims remain safe – with the platform rolling out a specialised booking mechanism which allows survivors to remain anonymous.

Thanks to Airbnb, survivors will have an avenue of safety at a time when their only other choices may be homelessness or returning to their abuser Farah Nazeer, Women’s Aid chief executive

Under the new scheme, Women’s Aid specialist services will carefully look at survivors' safety needs. Survivors will be able to access continuous support from domestic abuse specialists while staying at the properties.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, warned of a “chronic shortage of refuge spaces for women and children fleeing abuse”.

She added: “Sadly, as it stands, systemic underfunding has left specialist services unable to meet the demands for their support, making initiatives like this one from Airbnb invaluable.

“Thanks to Airbnb, survivors will have an avenue of safety at a time when their only other choices may be homelessness or returning to their abuser.

“Domestic abuse is something that impacts our society as a whole, and as such, we know that businesses have an important role to play in ending it. Women’s Aid is extremely grateful to have support from Airbnb as we stand up to abuse and support survivors to live freely and safely.”

The news comes as The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign, in partnership with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, to raise funds to build a house for women escaping abusive partners recently passed £350,000 in donations.

After smashing the initial target of £300,000 to build one safe home, plans are underway for building a second home.

Amanda Cupples, Airbnb general manager for Northern Europe, said: “This pilot is a significant step forward in Airbnb’s commitment to ending domestic abuse globally, and we hope to provide vital assistance to more survivors on the journey to rebuild their lives.”