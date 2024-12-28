TUC leader calls for ‘year of delivery’ for workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A union leader has called for 2025 to be a “year of delivery” for workers after 14 years of “Tory chaos”.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in his new year message that working people desperately needed “tangible change”.

He said: “Repairing and rebuilding Britain after 14 years of Tory chaos and decline is a massive challenge for the Government, but 2025 has to be a year of delivery.

“Continuing with the same broken status quo is not an option.

“As recent elections in the US and across the globe have shown, securing economic growth is not enough on its own. Families want to feel better off and to see material improvements in their day-to-day lives.”

Working households up down this country are hurting and we cannot afford to ignore it Paul Nowak, TUC general secretary

Improving job quality and putting more money into people’s pockets was an “urgent national mission”, said Mr Nowak, adding: “Working households up down this country are hurting and we cannot afford to ignore it.

“The Government has a historic opportunity – and an electoral mandate – to make work pay.

“Delivering the Employment Rights Bill in full will boost living standards for millions and create a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.

“We must not get distracted or diverted from this task. Creating better-quality jobs also requires an industrial strategy worthy of its name – something we never got under the Tories.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our Plan to Make Work Pay is a core part of the mission to grow the economy, raise living standards across the country and create opportunities for all. It will tackle the low pay, poor working conditions and poor job security that has been holding our economy back.

“The plan will help more people to stay in work, improve job security and boost living standards. Once implemented, the plan will represent the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights in a generation.”