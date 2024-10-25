For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson has been charged under terror laws after he surrendered to a Kent police station.

The 41-year-old was pictured arriving at Folkestone police station on Friday after telling his followers on X/Twitter that he expected to be arrested.

After arriving in a black Nissan Elgrand, he hugged supporters waiting outside for him who then cheered as he entered the police station at 3pm.

Kent Police later confirmed he has been charged with failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act and has been bailed to appear in court next month.

Robinson is also facing potential jail time for alleged contempt of court and is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday for a two-day hearing.

The development comes as the Metropolitan Police prepares for thousands of supporters to descend on London and march to Whitehall on Saturday, as experts warn the right-wing rally will have an “angry mood”.

The march under the banner ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ will be met with a counter protest from Stop the War campaigners.

