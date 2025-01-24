Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 52-year jail term to be reviewed as families share pain and anger – latest
Sentence of ‘coward’ who murdered three girls in Southport knife rampage ‘too lenient’ as he was under 18
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s 52-year jail term is set to be reviewed after concerns were raised it was unduly lenient.
The 18-year-old was jailed for life after murdering three young girls and stabbing several others in an act of “extreme violence” at a Taylor Swift themed dance class.
He was sentenced in his absence after failing to return to the dock, and will now spend decades behind bars for what the judge termed “the most extreme, shocking and exceptionally serious crime”.
Rudakubana avoided a whole-life tariff – which would have ensured he could never leave prison – because he was nine days shy of being 18 when he committed the atrocity. The 52-year sentence is a record length for a person of his age.
Southport’s Labour MP Patrick Hurley has now asked the Attorney General to review the sentence as “unduly lenient”.
Attorney General Lord Hermer and Solicitor General Lucy Rigby now have 28 days to decide whether to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal.
The families of Rudakubana’s victims shared their pain and anger inside Liverpool Crown Court. Mother of murdered seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, Jenny, described the attack as “the act of a coward” and said Rudakubana was “cruel and pure evil”.
Violent images of dead bodies, beheadings and rape found on his devices
Officers found violent content on Axel Rudakubana’s devices including images of dead bodies, victims of torture, beheadings, cartoons depicting killing, violence and rape or which insulted or mocked different religions, including Islam, Judaism and Christianity, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said there were numerous images relating to different wars and international conflicts, including in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Korea, Iraq and the Balkans.
The court heard a number of documents were found which also related to war, weapons and genocide.
These included documents called “A concise history of Nazi Germany,” “Death and survival during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda,” and “Examination of punishments dealt to slave rebels in two 18th Century British Plantation Societies”.
Rudakubana had document on ‘how to carry out a knife attack’
Police found a document called “Military studies in the Jihad against Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual” on a tablet belonging to the defendant, the court heard.
Ms Heer said of particular relevance were; a passage referring to assassination and mass murder; a section called “Assassinations Using Cold Steel: A: Assassinating with a Knife” which gave advice on where the “enemy” should be struck in order to kill; and “Assassinations with Poison,” which gave information on the production of ricin and explained that it is considered one of the most deadly poisons.
The prosecutor said: “The manual had been downloaded on three occasions in 2021, meaning that it was already in the defendant’s possession when he purchased the castor beans from which he produced the ricin in early 2022. If that is right, then he clearly knew just how deadly a substance it was before he produced it.
“Furthermore, by the time he went to The Hart Space in 2024, the defendant was in possession of instructions in the manual on how to carry out a knife attack with lethal force.”
Man who confronted Axel Rudakubana moments before Southport attack had no idea of ‘unspeakable’ horror ahead
Exclusive: Colin Parry said ‘evil’ Axel Rudakubana ‘knew what he was here for’ as he relived encounter with killer
Rudakubana researched car bombs, detonators and nitric acid amid fixation with violence
Searches of Rudakubana’s home laid bare his disturbing obsession with violence, gore and massacres
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana gloated he was ‘glad they’re dead’ after murdering three children
The court heard Axel Rudakubana, 18, talked about the attack while in police custody
Tears, shock and relief: Inside the courtroom where Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was jailed for 52 years
Rudakubana, 18, was not in court as his victim’s spoke of their anguish after he started shouting from the dock
How a violence-obsessed teen unleashed horror at Southport children’s dance class
The frenzied attack was described as like a scene from a disaster film when he targeted the girls while a teacher and a grandfather nearby bravely tried to defend the class
Watch: Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years for Southport murders
Home secretary says ‘cowardly, evil’ crimes horrified UK
Home secretary Yvette Cooper said Axel Rudakubana’s “truly horrendous, cowardly and evil crimes” had horrified the UK as she repeated pledges to ensure lessons were learnt from the horror.
“The whole country has been horrified beyond words by these truly horrendous, cowardly and evil crimes,” she said.
“We will always remember Bebe, Elsie and Alice, and the happiness they brought to their families in their short lives.
“And we will remember too the strength and bravery shown by the survivors of this horrific attack, and the astounding courage of those who rushed towards danger and undoubtedly saved many more lives.
“The police and emergency services who responded that day deserve our eternal gratitude, and we thank too the investigators and prosecutors who have worked so hard for justice, and Mr Justice Goose for presiding over these hugely difficult proceedings.
“We have vowed to get the answers the country deserves about how this horror was allowed to happen and to ensure that lessons are learnt.
“I will set out further details of the independent public inquiry soon, but for today all our thoughts are with the families enduring this unimaginable pain, and the example of strength and courage they have provided to us all.”
Grieving father says killer should have been tried as adult
A parent of one of the children who survived the attack said Rudakubana’s crimes were so horrific he should “rot in jail” and the “law needs changing”.
“Life should mean life,” the father told The Sun. “He’s an adult and should be tried like one.”
Rudakubana will have to serve the minimum term of his sentence, which will be subject to a review by the Parole Board before he could ever be considered for release.
Taking into account the 175 days he has already served on remand, the court heard this meant he will be required to serve 51 years and 190 days before this can happen.