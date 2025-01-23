Southport victim’s family thank Starmer for meeting and welcome public inquiry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe have thanked Sir Keir Starmer for meeting them privately after the Southport attack and welcomed a public inquiry into what happened.

In a statement issued through Merseyside Police on Thursday, they described the “compassion and sincerity” they have received since the July 29 attack.

The family acknowledged the Prime Minister for meeting them days after the attack, as well as visits from the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It is, therefore, right and proper that questions need to be asked, and we welcome the announcement of a public inquiry into the events that took place Family statement

They said: “We have had the privilege of several figures offering their condolences directly in the aftermath of the events and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their compassion and sincerity.

“HRH the King for making a special accommodation to meet with us and offer his own family’s condolences.

“HRH the Prince and Princess of Wales for visiting us privately in Southport, and to the Prime Minister for visiting with us in an un-publicised visit to hear who Elsie was, offer his condolences and reassure us directly in the days following what took place.”

William and Kate spent 90 minutes chatting privately with the bereaved families after making an unannounced visit to Southport in October.

In a social media post following the visit, they said: “Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy.”

After spending 30 minutes with each of the families, they walked the short distance to Southport Community Centre where they joined emergency responders involved in the incident to hear about their experiences.

Charles met the parents of the children killed in the attack during a private audience at his London home Clarence House in August.

He also travelled to Southport and spent 45 minutes with some of the children who survived the attack and their families, after viewing a sea of floral tributes to the victims.

It comes as a public inquiry into child-killer Axel Rudakubana was announced by the Home Secretary, which was welcomed by Elsie’s family.

Yvette Cooper said on Monday that it will look into how Rudakubana “came to be so dangerous” and why government anti-extremism scheme Prevent “failed to identify the terrible risk” he posed to others.

Sir Keir said there were “grave questions” to answer about how the state failed the Southport murder victims.

Elsie’s family said: “It has been very clear from the outset that it is wrong that a young person, who has grown up in our society, could commit such an unspeakable act of hatred.

“It is, therefore, right and proper that questions need to be asked, and we welcome the announcement of a public inquiry into the events that took place.”

They told of being “determined” to continue Elsie’s “love, kindness and passion for life” through a charity established in her name, Elsie’s Story.