A teenager who brutally murdered his family planned to shoot 30 early years children at a primary school in order to become the deadliest mass killer in history, a court heard.

Nicholas Prosper’s horrific plot, which he meticulously planned for more than a year, only failed after his unsuspecting family challenged him.

The 18-year-old had intended to shoot his mother, brother and sister as they slept with a shotgun he purchased with a counterfeit licence and lie in wait at their eighth floor flat in Luton before ambushing the 9am assembly of four and five-year-olds at nearby St Joseph’s Primary School.

But an extended violent struggle with his family alerted neighbours who called the police and officers discovered their lifeless bodies following the early morning attack on Friday 13 September last year.

He was seen on CCTV fleeing the flat at 5.33am and hid nearby for around two hours as police swarmed the area.

Believing the primary school would be locked down, he eventually flagged down a passing police car and was arrested by officers, who found a shotgun hidden in a bush along with 30 cartridges.

His mother Juliana Falcon, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to he head, along with his younger sister Giselle Prosper, 13, who was sheltering under a dining table. His brother Kyle Prosper, 16, was shot in the chest and head also suffered over 100 knife wounds.

open image in gallery (L-R) Giselle Prosper, 13, Juliana Prosper (nee Falcon), 48, and Kyle Prosper, 16 ( Bedfordshire Police/PA )

Prosper’s actions were “cold, deliberate and without sympathy or emotion”, prosecutor Timothy Cray KC told Luton Crown Court, adding he wanted to “imitate and even surpass other mass killers around the world”.

“He understood his plans, if realised, would bring about the greatest number of deaths in a school or other mass shooting in the United Kingdom and possibly even in the United States of America,” Mr Cray said.

He had carried out surveillance on St Joseph’s, his former primary school, including capturing images of staff and pupils from the school’s website and checking times of lessons and assembly.

He intended to kill 30 early years pupils, two members of staff and himself in the rampage, the court heard.

He was prevented from seeing through the scheme “by chance and circumstance alone”, Mr Cray said.

Investigators found he had researched other mass school shooters, their manifestos and had an “interest in the darkest sides of humanity”, including people being killed or seriously injured.

He had also researched schools near his home and selected a distinctive black and yellow “uniform” to help him be remembered, the court heard.

Footage played to the court showed him dressed in the outfit, complete with a yellow bucket hat, brandishing a wooden post like a gun.

open image in gallery Prosper selected a distinctive black and yellow “uniform” to help him be remembered, the court heard ( YouTube )

The day before the attack he had purchased a shotgun and 100 cartridges for £650 cash from a private seller, who delivered it to his flat in Luton, after he sent him a forged shotgun licence.

He spent the rest of the day carrying out online searches about arterial anatomy, including “do you die if shot in the neck”, “man shoots woman in the head at close range” and one search relating to necrophilia.

He also looked up the murder of Sarah Everard and: “How lethal are neck gunshots”.

The killer, who has autism spectrum disorder, appeared wearing a grey t-shirt and glasses in the dock for his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Prosper, now 19, last month admitted to the three murders as well as charges of purchasing a shotgun without a license, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Following his guilty plea, headteacher Maureen Murphy at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Luton, where he and his siblings had all been pupils, said staff were “very shocked” to learn of the plot.

open image in gallery Flowers at the block of flats in Luton where Prosper shot his mother, brother and sister ( PA )

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a truly tragic and shocking case in which three innocent members of the same family have been brutally killed by their son and brother.

“No words can fully describe the tragedy their loved ones have experienced, and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.

“What was subsequently uncovered during our investigation left no doubt as to his intentions to carry out an attack at a school, but fortunately Prosper was apprehended before he could cause any further harm.”

Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy added: “Juliana, Kyle and Giselle were brutally murdered in their home by someone intent on causing the maximum harm and distress on not only his family, but to the wider community.

“We are extremely grateful to our officers who stopped him and prevented him from going through with his plans to target a school.”

The sentencing hearing continues.

More follows on this breaking news story...