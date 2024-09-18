Murder trial date set after mother and two children found dead in Luton flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a “loving” mother and her two “beautiful” children found dead at their Luton flat.

The bodies of Juliana Prosper, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive last Friday.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, of Leabank, Luton, has been charged with three counts of murder, firearms offences and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday by video link from prison wearing a grey tracksuit.

Teenager Giselle Prosper was said to be a ‘model pupil’ in a tribute from her school ( PA Wire )

The defendant has been charged with offences including purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Judge Michael Simon remanded Prosper into custody to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on 5 December.

A provisional three-week trial was set for 3 March next year.

Floral tributes were left near the flat in Leabank, Luton ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

In a heartbreaking statement shared this week, loved ones paid tribute to mother and two teenagers, who were discovered by police at 5.30am on Friday.

The family said: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.

“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”