Teenager charged with murder after three people found dead in Luton flat

Bedfordshire Police has charged Nicholas Prosper, 18, in connection with the three deaths

Tom Watling
Saturday 14 September 2024 19:02
Nicholas Prosper, 18, has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people at a property in Leabank, Luton
Nicholas Prosper, 18, has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people at a property in Leabank, Luton

A man has been charged with the murders of a woman and two teenagers after they were found dead inside a flat in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed Nicholas Prosper, 18, has been charged in connection with the deaths at a property in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, at around 5.30am on Friday.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the force believes the three found dead are Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, all of Leabank.

Prosper, also of Leabank, has also been charged with a number of firearms offences.

Three people were found dead at a flat in Luton on Friday
Three people were found dead at a flat in Luton on Friday

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the three people who sadly lost their lives yesterday and their loved ones.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, next of kin of those who we believe to have died have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Following the discovery of the three bodies yesterday, we immediately dispatched a number of officers to the scene. Shortly afterwards they arrested an 18-year-old man, who has now been charged with three counts of murder, as well as a number of firearms offences.”

Prosper is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

