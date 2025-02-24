Teenager admits shooting dead his mother and two younger siblings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother and two siblings in Luton.

The bodies of Juliana Falcon, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on 13 September 2024.

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, appeared in the dock at Luton Crown Court on Monday wearing a black T-shirt and dark trousers and spoke to confirm his identity and to plead guilty to three counts of murder.

The defendant also admitted a number of other offences, including purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

open image in gallery A person lays flowers near the scene ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.

In a statement shared at the time of their deaths, loved ones paid tribute to the mother and two teenagers, who were discovered by police at 5.30am.

The family said: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.

“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”