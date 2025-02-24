Man, 19, pleads guilty to murdering his mother and siblings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murders of his mother and two siblings in Luton.

The bodies of Juliana Falcon, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on September 13 2024.

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, appeared in the dock at Luton Crown Court on Monday wearing a black T-shirt and dark trousers and spoke to confirm his identity and to plead guilty to three counts of murder.

The defendant also admitted a number of other offences, including purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.

Chris Derrick, a deputy chief crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Nicholas Prosper has been convicted of the murder of his mother, Juliana Falcon, and two younger siblings, Kyle and Giselle Prosper, on September 13 last year.

“In a chilling act of violence, Prosper murdered his closest family with a shotgun he obtained without a licence and with a clear intent to kill.

“We worked carefully with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit to build a strong case against Prosper and hope today’s convictions offer a sense of justice to a community understandably shaken by these profoundly troubling crimes.

“The full extent of Prosper’s actions will be laid bare when he is sentenced, and he can expect to face a very long time behind bars.

“Today, our thoughts are of Juliana, Kyle and Giselle, whose lives were stolen in a cold-blooded attack. We hope today’s conviction offers some solace to those who loved and cared for them, as they mourn their loss.”