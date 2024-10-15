For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Surrey Police are investigating a “non-recent sexual abuse” allegation against former Harrods and Fulham FC owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

The force said it had been in contact with the BBC and received a report against Mr Al Fayed which is alleged to have occurred at an address in Oxted.

A “thorough” investigation has been launched and officers have reached out to the victim to provide them with support, the force said.

A statement from Surrey Police said: “We conducted a search of our records and did not find any allegations made to Surrey Police in relation to sexual offences against Mr Al Fayed prior to the BBC documentary being broadcast.

“As some of the offences reported in recent media coverage were described as having taken place at his property in Surrey, we made an approach, via the BBC, to reach out and encourage these victims to speak to us.

“On Saturday (12 October), we received a report of non-recent sexual abuse against Mr Al Fayed which is alleged to have occurred at an address in Oxted.

“We have launched a thorough investigation into this matter and have reached out to the victim to ensure that they are provided with the appropriate support.

“We are also liaising with the Metropolitan Police and will continue to do so as they examine reports they have received should there be a connection with Surrey.”

Mohamed Al Fayed, the former Harrods and Fulham FC owner who died last year aged 94, is accused of multiple sexual assaults after a BBC investigation was published last month (Michael Stephens/PA) ( PA Archive )

Its comes as the Metropolitan Police announced it is investigating 40 new allegations, including rape and sexual assault, against Mr Al Fayed and others between 1979 and 2013.

The 40 new allegations relate to 40 alleged victims and are in addition to allegations police were aware of before the BBC’s investigation and documentary, Scotland Yard said.

The force said that while it would not be possible to bring criminal proceedings against Mr AlFayed – who died last year aged 94 – it would “continue to explore whether any other individuals could be pursued for any criminal offences”.

The fresh claims include of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape come in the weeks following the airing of the broadcaster’s Al Fayed: Predator At Harrods documentary.

A spokesman for Justice for Harrods Survivors, consisting of barristers Dean Armstrong KC, Bruce Drummond, Maria Mulla, and Gloria Allred, previously said that it “now retains 71 clients and is processing a further 220 inquiries”.