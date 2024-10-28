For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been jailed for 18 years after creating AI-generated child sex abuse images in an “utterly chilling” landmark case.

Hugh Nelson, a 27-year-old from Bolton with a Masters degree in graphics, pleaded guilty to 11 offences in August at Bolton Crown Court.

Those charges included three counts of encouraging the rape of a child under 13, one count of attempting to incite a boy under 16 to engage in a sexual act, three counts each of the distribution and making of indecent images, and one count of possessing prohibited images.

At an earlier court appearance in July 2023, he also pleaded guilty to publishing an obscene article and four counts of distributing indecent pseudo photographs of children.

His father sat in the public gallery at the court, alongside Nelson’s mother, who, head bowed, wept into the crook of her arm as their son, who appeared via video link from HMP Forest Bank, was jailed.

Passing sentence, Judge Martin Walsh said: “There appears to have been no limit to the depth of depravity exhibited in the images that you were prepared to create and to distribute to others.

“The nature and content of the communications which you entered into is utterly chilling.”

He ordered Nelson to also serve six years on licence after he is released from jail and he must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Carly Baines, of Greater Manchester Police said that “what makes this case particularly unique and deeply horrifying” is that Nelson was using a computer programme with an AI function “to transform images of real children, normal everyday photographs, into indecent child sexual abuse imagery, selling these to people online as well as providing them for free”.

“It became clear to us after extensive trawls of his many devices by digital forensic experts however, that his behaviour went far beyond what clearly, he was seeing as a ‘business opportunity’,” said DC Baines.

“Not only was he creating and selling these images, but he was engaging in depraved sexualised chat online about children and going as far as to encourage people interested in his online content to commit contact offences such as rape against children they knew or were related to.

“This case is a first in our area, and is a landmark case nationally, as technology continues to develop, grow, and become more frequently used for a variety of reasons.”

She added: “This case has been a real test of the legislation, as using computer programmes in this particular way is so new to this type of offending and isn’t specifically mentioned within current UK law.

“What this case will do is set a precedent for future cases, but hopefully also play a role in influencing what future legislation looks like, to ensure offenders can continue to feel the full force of the law.”

More follows...